India and Pakistan agree to stop cross-border firing in Kashmir

An official in New Delhi said the cessation was partly aimed at easing the fraught situation for civilians living along the border, who are regularly caught in the crossfire.

India and Pakistan’s militaries Thursday announced that they have agreed to stop firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas with effect from the midnight of February 24-25.

Releasing a joint statement of the Director Generals of Military Operations of the two countries, the Army said the two officers had been in touch over the telephone hotline with both sides having reiterated that the existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

“The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere,” the statement added.

It went on to say that in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. “Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021,” the a joint statement said, referring to the military operations heads of the two countries.