India and Nepal working on PM Balen Shah visit in November

Six months into the new Nepal government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah, who had earlier decided not to undertake foreign trips for at least a year, Delhi and Kathmandu are working towards scheduling a bilateral visit by Balen Shah in the latter half of November, sources said on Saturday.

Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar this week. In a post on X, Jaishankar said both sides discussed ways to strengthen overall cooperation, especially in economic, energy and connectivity domains. According to sources, Wagle’s visit was aimed at preparing ground for Balen Shah’s India visit.