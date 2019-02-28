India and Hindus are synonymous: RSS leader

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) All India Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar on Wednesday said that India (Bharat) and Hindus are synonymous and if Hindus will decrease in any part of the country, India may face a situation of crisis there.

Speaking after releasing a book – “The saffron surge”— Kumar said, “India and Hindu are synonymous. Hindu is there where India is. If India will not exist, Hindu will also not exist.”

Kumar added, “Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan woh bharat nahi raha to Hindu bhi nahi raha. Aur Hindu hai to bharat hai. Jis hisse ke andar Hindu kam hota jayega wahan Bharat bhi sankat me aane wala hai.” (Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, did not remain India (Bharat) then Hindus too did not exist there. And if Hindu exists then India too. India may face a situation of crisis in any part of it where Hindus will decrease.) Kumar made the remark while elaborating the concept of RSS being a ‘Hindu organisation’.

Chief Guest at the event, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said that RSS should become a guarantee that this country could stay united and society remains far from violence and division. “These days there is an expectation in the country from Sangh to become guarantee that this country will not be divided till Sangh exists.” (Sangh jab tak rahega, iss desh ka vibhajan nahi hoga aisa guarantee sangh se appekshit hai aaj se desh ke andar.) BJP leader said that since RSS’s functioning and ideology are inclusive, how that organisation could be exclusive?

Ram Madhav also highlighted the focus areas of past Sarsanghchalaks of RSS. In present term of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, as Ram Madhav said, there is great openness and engagement in Sangh. He said that today Sangh is ready to make reach to people of even opposite ideologies.