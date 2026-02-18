India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership

Defence to critical minerals to tech: 21 outcomes of talks between Modi and Macron

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar, Shubhajit Roy
5 min readMumbai, New DelhiFeb 18, 2026 05:23 AM IST
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairsPrime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron during the latter's visit to Mumbai. (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India and France elevated their bilateral ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership following talks in Mumbai Tuesday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

With the meeting resulting in 21 important outcomes in areas ranging from defence to critical minerals, tech and innovation to startups, advanced materials to health and skilling, Modi underlined that “this partnership will provide stability and progress” in “this era of unpredictable global dynamics”.

Macron, who will travel to New Delhi for the AI Impact summit Wednesday, said India is one of the most trusted partners of France. “From Rafale jets to submarines, we are expanding defence cooperation,” he said.

Also Read | 'India-France Year of Innovation' launched | We have reinforced our tech sovereignty... our partnership strong: Macron

The two leaders virtually inaugurated the H125 light utility helicopter final assembly line of Tata-Airbus in Karnataka.

“We take pride in the fact that, together, India and France will manufacture in India the world’s only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world,” Modi said.

The facility, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, will strengthen India’s aeronautical manufacturing capabilities, lead to skilling of the workforce, create jobs and give impetus to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Also Read | Push for Rafale indigenous content, MRO facilities for aero engines

Describing the India-France relationship as “very crucial”, Modi said, “The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest and, with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relation to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress.”

Story continues below this ad

He said the friendship between the two countries has “no boundaries” and the partnership can “reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains”.

Macron said, “Both our countries firmly believe in the rule of law, and it has been demonstrated in the past few years.” He said India and France will continue to cooperate to combat terrorism.

Underlining the cooperation in the defence and aerospace sectors, Modi said the inauguration of the helicopter assembly line is a testament to the growing collaboration between the two nations. The delivery of the first ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected in early 2027. It will also be available for export in the South Asian region.

Modi and Macron launched the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics. “These are not just institutions, they are future-building platforms,” Modi said.

Story continues below this ad

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership was giving “new wings to bilateral ties”.

Also Read | ‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi on India-France H125 project

He said the two leaders held “productive talks” and discussions touched on a range of issues including strategic, defence and security, trade and investment, joint manufacturing, critical minerals supply chain, research and development and education among others.

“In a milestone development, both leaders announced to upgrade the India-France relationship to Special Global Strategic Partnership, to reflect the immense depth and breadth of our ties,” Jaiswal said.

“Further, both leaders announced a total of 21 important outcomes in areas including defence, tech and innovation, startups, critical minerals, advanced materials, health and skilling,” he said.

The major outcomes included:

Story continues below this ad

lEstablishment of an annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue to regularly review implementation of the elevated partnership and Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

lLaunched the India-France Year of Innovation, Technology and Innovation, and the India-France Innovation Network.

lRenewed the agreement on defence cooperation, and agreed on a joint venture between BEL and Safran to produce Hammer missiles in India.

lReciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.

Story continues below this ad

lDecided on the constitution of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group on Critical and Emerging Technologies including defence.

lJoint Declaration of Intent for Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals.

lAmending the Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between India and France.

lSigned a Letter of Intent between T-Hub and Nord France on strategic cooperation in start-up ecosystems, innovation and technology.

lSigned a Memorandum of Understanding for scientific collaboration.

Story continues below this ad

lJoint Declaration of Intent on establishing an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology, launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi.

lSigned a Letter of Intent between DBT and ANRS on Cooperation in Research and Development on Infectious Diseases and Global Health Research.

lSigned an agreement for the establishment of the Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences, and a letter of Intent to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.

lSigned renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty on Renewable Energy Cooperation.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement