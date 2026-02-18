India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership

India and France elevated their bilateral ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership following talks in Mumbai Tuesday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

With the meeting resulting in 21 important outcomes in areas ranging from defence to critical minerals, tech and innovation to startups, advanced materials to health and skilling, Modi underlined that “this partnership will provide stability and progress” in “this era of unpredictable global dynamics”.

Macron, who will travel to New Delhi for the AI Impact summit Wednesday, said India is one of the most trusted partners of France. “From Rafale jets to submarines, we are expanding defence cooperation,” he said.

The two leaders virtually inaugurated the H125 light utility helicopter final assembly line of Tata-Airbus in Karnataka.

“We take pride in the fact that, together, India and France will manufacture in India the world’s only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world,” Modi said.

The facility, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, will strengthen India’s aeronautical manufacturing capabilities, lead to skilling of the workforce, create jobs and give impetus to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Describing the India-France relationship as “very crucial”, Modi said, “The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest and, with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relation to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress.”

He said the friendship between the two countries has “no boundaries” and the partnership can “reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains”.

Macron said, “Both our countries firmly believe in the rule of law, and it has been demonstrated in the past few years.” He said India and France will continue to cooperate to combat terrorism.

Underlining the cooperation in the defence and aerospace sectors, Modi said the inauguration of the helicopter assembly line is a testament to the growing collaboration between the two nations. The delivery of the first ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected in early 2027. It will also be available for export in the South Asian region.

Modi and Macron launched the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics. “These are not just institutions, they are future-building platforms,” Modi said.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership was giving “new wings to bilateral ties”.

He said the two leaders held “productive talks” and discussions touched on a range of issues including strategic, defence and security, trade and investment, joint manufacturing, critical minerals supply chain, research and development and education among others.

“In a milestone development, both leaders announced to upgrade the India-France relationship to Special Global Strategic Partnership, to reflect the immense depth and breadth of our ties,” Jaiswal said.

“Further, both leaders announced a total of 21 important outcomes in areas including defence, tech and innovation, startups, critical minerals, advanced materials, health and skilling,” he said.

The major outcomes included:

lEstablishment of an annual Foreign Ministers Dialogue to regularly review implementation of the elevated partnership and Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

lLaunched the India-France Year of Innovation, Technology and Innovation, and the India-France Innovation Network.

lRenewed the agreement on defence cooperation, and agreed on a joint venture between BEL and Safran to produce Hammer missiles in India.

lReciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.

lDecided on the constitution of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group on Critical and Emerging Technologies including defence.

lJoint Declaration of Intent for Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals.

lAmending the Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between India and France.

lSigned a Letter of Intent between T-Hub and Nord France on strategic cooperation in start-up ecosystems, innovation and technology.

lSigned a Memorandum of Understanding for scientific collaboration.

lJoint Declaration of Intent on establishing an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology, launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi.

lSigned a Letter of Intent between DBT and ANRS on Cooperation in Research and Development on Infectious Diseases and Global Health Research.

lSigned an agreement for the establishment of the Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences, and a letter of Intent to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics.

lSigned renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty on Renewable Energy Cooperation.