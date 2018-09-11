India and Afghanistan stress need to work together

PM Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (File Photo) PM Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (File Photo)

India and Afghanistan on Monday emphasised the need to work together towards a stable, peaceful and prosperous region that is free from terrorism and extremism.

This was one of the outcomes of a bilateral meeting between Foreign Secretary Vijay K Gokhale and his Afghan counterpart Hekmat Karzai in Kabul.

Both sides discussed Indian assistance to Afghanistan and regional issues of mutual interest. The two sides also agreed that bilateral cooperation between India and Afghanistan further strengthens political and economic stability in the region.

“Both sides agreed to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries. The Indian side reiterated its support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process,” a statement by Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of several development projects such as the Afghan Parliament building, Storay Palace, Afghan-India Friendship Dam. They agreed to enhance their development cooperation, including high-impact community development projects.

