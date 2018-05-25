India among top three countries most targeted for phishing, says report

The report represents a snapshot of the cyber fraud environment, providing actionable intelligence to consumer-facing organisations of all sizes and types to enable more effective digital risk management. (Source: File) The report represents a snapshot of the cyber fraud environment, providing actionable intelligence to consumer-facing organisations of all sizes and types to enable more effective digital risk management. (Source: File)

Phishing and malware-based attacks are the most prolific online fraud tactics globally and India is one of the top three target countries for such attacks, says a report. According to the RSA Quarterly Fraud Report for the period between January 1 to March 31, 2018, phishing accounted for 48 per cent of all cyber-attacks.

The report that contains fraud attack and consumer fraud data and analysis, noted that Canada, the United States, India and Brazil were the countries most targeted by phishing.

Other most phishing-targeted countries include Brazil in the fourth place, Netherlands (5th), Colombia (6th), Spain (7th), Mexico (8th), Germany (9th) and South Africa (10th).

As per the report, consumer transactions and fraud continue to grow in the mobile channel. In the first quarter, 55 per cent of transactions originated in the mobile channel and 65 per cent of fraud transactions used a mobile application or browser.

The report further noted that the top hosting countries list for such attacks was topped by the United States, followed by Russia and India in the second and third place, respectively.

Others in the list include Australia in the fourth position, Canada (5th), France (6th), Luxembourg (7th), Germany (8th), China (9th) and Italy (10th).

