India all too familiar with mindless brutality, we emphatise with those who undergo same tragedy: Foreign Secy Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Wednesday that India has been a victim of “mindless brutality” and “cross-border terrorism”, and empathised with Holocaust victims, as he spoke at an Holocaust memorial event in Delhi.

At the event organised by the Israel embassy in India, Misri said, “India is, unfortunately, all too familiar with such mindless brutality. Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism ourselves, we empathise immediately with those who undergo the same tragedy.”

“The Holocaust did not begin with the extinguishing of life. It began with words, words of hatred, words of dehumanisation, words of exclusion. It began when prejudice was normalised, when discrimination was institutionalised and when silence replaced conscience,” he said.