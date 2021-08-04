1st indigenously made aircraft carrier begins sea trials, to be named INS Vikrant once commissioned

India's first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier began sea trials off the coast of Kochi on Wednesday (Source: PR, Defence)

The first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier of India, which will be named INS Vikrant once commissioned, Wednesday began its sea trials off the coast of Kochi. The landmark achievement will put India in the list of only a few countries that have the capacity to manufacture aircraft carriers.

Calling it a “proud and historic day for India”, the Navy in a statement said, “Reincarnated Vikrant (IAC) sailed for her maiden sea trials today (Wednesday), in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor’s key role in victory in the 1971 war.”

Sea trials of India’s first indigenously designed and manufactured Aircraft Carrier, Vikrant begin today. To be commissioned next year, this will become India’s second Aircraft Carrier in service. At the moment India only has INS Vikramaditya. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/dEJ5vxaZjv — Krishn Kaushik (@Krishn_) August 4, 2021

The Navy also dubbed the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) as the “largest and most complex warship ever to be designed and built in India”. The achievement, it said, is a proud and historical moment in “our quest for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives”.

The keep of the 40,000-tonne warship was laid in February 2009 and was floated out at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), which has built it, in December 2011. The basin trials were completed in November 2020. The project cost nearly Rs 23,000 crore.

In June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited CSL to review the progress of the project.

According to the Navy, IAC-1, as it is called till commissioned, will operate MiG-29K fighter aircraft, Kamov-31 Air Early Warning Helicopters, the soon-to-be-inducted MH-60R multi-role helicopter and the indigenously-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters.

Expected to be commissioned by August 2022, INS Vikrant will become India’s second aircraft carrier in service. At the moment India’s sole aircraft carrier is INS Vikramaditya, which is a Russian-origin vessel.

With the second carrier to be commissioned soon, the Navy is on the search for 36 multi-role fighter jets that will cater for both IAC-1 and INS Vikramaditya.

Even as the IAC-1 project is finally close to its conclusion, the Navy has been demanding that the work for a third 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier should begin soon. However, the government is still unconvinced of its need.

According to the Navy, a third carrier is an operational necessity. On Navy Day, the force’s Chief Admiral, Karambir Singh, had said the Navy does not want to be a force “tethered to the shore” and “air power at sea is absolutely required”.

“The Navy is all about reach and sustenance. If you, as a nation, that is aspirational…you will have to go outwards, seek the world, you will have to move out…And for that you require air power and you require it at longer ranges…aircraft carrier is absolutely necessary,” he had said.

However Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who is mandated to prioritise defence acquisition among the armed forces, said on more than one occasions that aircraft carriers can be high-value targets for the enemies and islands of Laskhadweep and Andaman & Nicobar can be developed as “unsinkable” aircraft carriers.

However, the Navy has been going ahead with its push for the third carrier, with senior sources saying that there needs to be a change in the mindset for the government to be convinced.

China, which has two serving aircraft carriers, is building a third, and is expected to have five carriers by the end of the decade.