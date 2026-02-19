With its strong presence, Europe gives India a vote of ‘AI confidence’

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to inaugurate the leaders’ segment of the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday, the strong European participation at the event is a major takeaway. Eleven heads of state or government — France, The Netherlands, Spain, Croatia, Greece, Serbia, Slovakia, Estonia, Finland, Swiss Confederation and Liechtenstein – are participating in the Summit.

Besides two deputy PM-le­vel leaders from the UK and Sweden and 12 ministerial-level dignitaries from Germany, Italy, EU, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland, Austria, Cyprus, Norway, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and one deputy Speaker from Hungary — a total of 26 European nati­ons have been officially represented.

Modi met Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday and hailed AI as a transfor­mative force and underlined the need for closer India-Spain cooperation to leverage its potential for inclusive development.