India AI Impact Summit: Flood alerts, speech synthesis to waste segregation, IITs focus wide and deep

A team, supported by the Airawat Research Foundation, which is the national Centre for Excellence for Sustainable Cities based out of IIT Kanpur, is building urban flood intelligence systems using AI. Currently the decisions regarding flood management are made very slowly, says Project Manager Raavi Patel. AIResQ ClimSol Private Limited, using its advanced AI models, tells cities for any incoming rainfall, where it will flood, how much flooding and for what duration. The system is also able to calculate ideal travel routes and which schools and hospitals might get cut off. “The goal is to give hyperlocal, real-time flood intelligence so that decision making can happen in real time and in the long term, we want to make our cities urban flood resilient,” Patel says. The project has been piloted in Gurugram and the system has been purchased by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).
Another project on display at the booth which is supported by the CoE is Avartan Labs, which is an early-stage deep-tech startup aimed at making solid waste management more efficient using AI-ML solutions. Waste is still segregated manually at material recovery facilities in India, and a lot of it which can be recycled goes unused due to high monitoring costs.
Avartan’s system, VIRA (Vision Intelligence for Recovery Augmentation) deploys computer vision to find out the amount of a particular kind of waste in a batch of mixed waste. “This leads to up to 30% higher recovery of recyclable material, increased incomes for waste workers and diversion of waste away from landfill,” said Madhuvanti Kale, co-founder of the company.
IIT Bombay
Oceans have chlorophyll hotspots where plankton are found in higher density, which further attracts smaller fishes that feed on plankton and bigger fishes feeding on the smaller fishes. Since these hotspots change locations, they can’t be located with accuracy due to gaps in satellite coverage and reflection from the water surface. “Our system uses the past seven days of satellite imagery as well as older information to predict the chlorophyll hotspots of the next day,” says Suyash Bire, Assistant Professor, Centre for Climate Studies, IIT Bombay.
This information is valuable for fishermen who can get to know where to fish the next day to get a better catch. “We will probably give this system to a government organisation, which can send alerts and information to small fishermen,” Bire says. When asked about commercialising the technology, he says the system was conceptualised to help small fishermen, not the big ones who would exploit these resources.
IIT Bombay also has a system of urban flood predictive management, which has successful trial runs for two years. An additional feature is that through its app, people themselves can report on the level of flooding they are experiencing in their locality, which leads to a granular, crowdsourced layer of data to the system.
IIT Madras
The Centre for Responsible AI (CERAI) at IIT Madras ensures there are openly available benchmarks and metrics available to categorise AI as responsible. The metrics are explainability, transparency, inclusivity and cultural sensitivity, among others. While there might be many international standards that can be used for English models, CERAI’s standards can do so for large language models in Assamese, Hindi, Tamil, Bodo, Bengali and Sindhi. It is also working on privacy preserving models.
Also on display was Bodhan AI, which was launched last week by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The non-profit company, which was developed at the Centre for Excellence in Education at IIT Madras, will work on research to build AI capabilities for Indian languages, and develop assets like automatic speech recognition and speech synthesis.
