India AI Impact Summit 2026: Hotel prices soar ahead of Feb 16 event in Delhi

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi, is expected to be the largest among the four global AI summits hosted so far. Beginning on February 16, the four-day event will reflect the growing international momentum around responsible, inclusive and impact-driven artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has drawn strong global interest, with over 35,000 registrations so far. The governments, industry leaders, researchers, civil society organisations and international institutions are expected to attend and actively participate in shaping the summit’s agenda.

The event is also expected to see participation from more than 100 countries, including 15 to 20 Heads of Government, over 50 ministers from various nations, and 40-plus CEOs of leading global and Indian companies.