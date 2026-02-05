India AI Impact Summit 2026: Hotel prices soar ahead of Feb 16 event in Delhi

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi, is expected to be the largest among the four global AI summits hosted so far. Beginning on February 16, the four-day event will reflect the growing international momentum around responsible, inclusive and impact-driven artificial intelligence.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 registration
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has drawn strong global interest, with over 35,000 registrations so far. The governments, industry leaders, researchers, civil society organisations and international institutions are expected to attend and actively participate in shaping the summit’s agenda.
The event is also expected to see participation from more than 100 countries, including 15 to 20 Heads of Government, over 50 ministers from various nations, and 40-plus CEOs of leading global and Indian companies.
Hotel prices soar in Delhi ahead of India AI Impact Summit 2026
The hotel prices have spiked in the national capital ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. According to the price list available on The Leela Palace hotel’s website, a one-night stay on February 15 costs Rs 2,74,490 for a ‘Run of the House’ room and Rs 2,75,490 for a ‘Royal Club Room’. In comparison, booking amount for the same rooms for March 15 is significantly cheaper, priced at around Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 per night, respectively.
At The Oberoi, New Delhi, room rates for February 16 start at Rs 75,000 per night and go up to Rs 4,00,000 for the most expensive category, according to the price list available on The Oberoi hotel’s website . However, no rooms are available for booking on February 18 and 19. In comparison, checking availability for the same period in March shows significantly lower prices, with room rates starting at around Rs 62,000 for March 16.
At the Hyatt Regency, Delhi, room rates on February 16 start at Rs 72,580 per night and go up to Rs 1,05,123, according to the price list available on the Hyatt Regency hotel’s website. In comparison, prices in March are significantly lower, with the minimum room rate at around Rs 21,825 per night.
