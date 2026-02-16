India AI Impact Summit 2026 begins: From Delhi Metro pass to parking facility – All you need to know

AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: The summit is expected to play a significant role in positioning India as a global hub for AI innovation (Image: AP Photo)

AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: The five-day AI Impact Summit 2026 commenced today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit, which will continue till February 20, aims to strengthen global collaboration, promote responsible and ethical AI and accelerating AI adoption across priority sectors of the economy.

The summit is also expected to play a significant role in positioning India as a global hub for AI innovation and deployment, in line with the vision of a digitally empowered, technology-driven nation. The summit is being hosted under the IndiaAI Mission and seeks to drive global collaboration around the Mission’s impact goals.

Here’s everything you need to know before attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026: how to reach the venue, the nearest metro station, availability of parking and whether items like laptops, bags, and DMRC passes are permitted.