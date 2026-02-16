India AI Impact Summit 2026 begins: From Delhi Metro pass to parking facility – All you need to know
AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: The five-day AI Impact Summit 2026 commenced today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit, which will continue till February 20, aims to strengthen global collaboration, promote responsible and ethical AI and accelerating AI adoption across priority sectors of the economy.
The summit is also expected to play a significant role in positioning India as a global hub for AI innovation and deployment, in line with the vision of a digitally empowered, technology-driven nation. The summit is being hosted under the IndiaAI Mission and seeks to drive global collaboration around the Mission’s impact goals.
Here’s everything you need to know before attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026: how to reach the venue, the nearest metro station, availability of parking and whether items like laptops, bags, and DMRC passes are permitted.
What is the nearest metro station to AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam?
Supreme Court Metro station on the Blue Line is the nearest metro station.
Which are the nearest major railway stations near AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam?
The three major railway stations closest to the AI Impact Summit 2026 venue at Bharat Mandapam are New Delhi Railway Station (about 5 km away), Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station (around 6 km away), and Old Delhi Railway Station (approximately 8 km from the venue).
What are the nearest airports to AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam?
The nearest airports to the AI Impact Summit 2026 venue at Bharat Mandapam are Indira Gandhi International Airport, located about 15 km away, and Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad, which is approximately 35 km from the venue.
Is parking facility available at the venue?
The parking at the venue is limited and mainly reserved for exhibitors and VIPs. Thus, the visitors are advised to use public transport or designated park-and-ride facilities, if announced.
Are foods and beverages facilities available?
Yes, food courts and refreshment areas are available at the venue; however, they will remain open only during Expo hours.
Are bags and laptops allowed inside the AI Summit venue?
Yes, small bags and laptops are allowed inside the AI Summit venue. However, all items may be subject to security checks at the entrance. Large luggage is not allowed.
What types of transport facilities are being provided to participants?
The intra-city transportation will be arranged through dedicated vehicles such as minibuses, premium sedans, and sedans provided by empanelled vendors, along with Uber services featuring summit-enabled functionality and DMRC (Delhi Metro) passes for select participants.
Who are eligible for Delhi Metro (DMRC) passes?
The Delhi Metro (DMRC) passes may be provided to students, researchers, and select participants to facilitate convenient travel.
How Uber-based transport facility work for AI Summit 2026?
According to the details available, a Summit-specific functionality will be enabled within the Uber mobile application. To access, eligible participants will need to register using their Summit registration number.
How many Uber trips are permitted per day under the summit facility, and what geographical limits will apply to these trips?
Up to three (3) trips per day will be permitted for each invitee assigned this functionality. All trips will be geo-fenced and limited to Summit-designated hotels, Summit venues, and other approved official locations.
