India-Africa forum summit postponed amid Ebola outbreak

In view of the emerging public health situation in Africa owing to the Ebola outbreak, the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit has now been postponed. In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that after consultations on the situation, India and the African Union agreed “that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date”.
“New dates for the Summit and its associated meetings will be finalized through mutual consultations and communicated in due course,” the MEA statement said.
India was slated to host the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) on May 28-31 in New Delhi in collaboration with the African Union Commission, bringing together leaders from across the African continent, the African Union Commission, aiming to strengthen the India-Africa partnership, and lay out a roadmap for further expanding cooperation across diverse sectors.
The summit was set to be held after a gap of 10 years, after earlier editions held in 2008, 2011, and 2015. However, on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory on Ebola for travellers from “high risk countries” to Indian ports, airports, and all points of entry to the country. Participants and delegates from around 40 countries included those from some of these countries that have now been marked as high-risk amid the Ebola outbreak.
Anyone travelling from or transiting through DR Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan and experiencing symptoms such as fever, weakness and fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding, and sore throat have been asked to report to the airport health officer or health desk before going to the immigration check, the advisory said.
Recognising the importance of ensuring the full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders, and mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent, consultations were held between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission regarding the holding of the Summit and associated activities, the MEA said on Thursday in a joint statement released along with the African Union.
India reaffirmed its solidarity with the people and Governments of Africa and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response, the MEA said.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More