India-Africa forum summit postponed amid Ebola outbreak

In view of the emerging public health situation in Africa owing to the Ebola outbreak, the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit has now been postponed. In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that after consultations on the situation, India and the African Union agreed “that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date”.

“New dates for the Summit and its associated meetings will be finalized through mutual consultations and communicated in due course,” the MEA statement said.

India was slated to host the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) on May 28-31 in New Delhi in collaboration with the African Union Commission, bringing together leaders from across the African continent, the African Union Commission, aiming to strengthen the India-Africa partnership, and lay out a roadmap for further expanding cooperation across diverse sectors.