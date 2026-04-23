‘It will be a message of stability in a turbulent world’: New Delhi to host fourth India-Africa Forum Summit next month

After a gap of 10 years, New Delhi will host the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit next month, bringing together leaders from across the African continent and charting a roadmap for further cooperation between the two sides across various sectors.

To be held on May 31, this will be the fourth edition of the summit, after earlier editions held in 2008, 2011, and 2015, and will be significant in the present geopolitical and geo-economic context.

Speaking at the unveiling of the logo, theme, and website for the upcoming summit in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that the two regions are not merely partners in development, but also “in shaping a better world”.

Jaishankar said, “As the world navigates through complex geopolitical and geo-economic challenges, our partnership assumes particular significance. It will be a message of stability in a turbulent world, of reliability in an uncertain one and of solidarity in difficult times.”

At the event, attended by ambassadors and diplomats from across the African continent, Jaishankar said, “Together, India and Africa are not just partners in development, we are partners in shaping a better world,”

Announcing the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India will host the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) on 31 May 2026 in New Delhi in collaboration with the African Union Commission.”

“The IAFS-IV will bring together leaders from across the African continent, the African Union (AU) Commission, along with representatives from regional organisations to strengthen the enduring India-Africa partnership, and lay out a roadmap for further expanding cooperation across diverse sectors,” the statement from the ministry said.

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Jaishankar said Africa currently occupies a “central place” in India’s foreign policy, steered by a vision based on the “principle of equality,” mutual respect, and collective advancement. India has significantly bolstered its diplomatic presence on the continent, opening 17 new missions in recent years to reach a total of 46. Jaishankar noted that this expansion marks the “next chapter in the enduring partnership” governed by the India-Africa Forum Summit framework.

The summit will be held under the theme “IA SPIRIT: India Africa Strategic Partnership for Innovation, Resilience, and Inclusive Transformation”, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the India-Africa partnership. In the lead-up to the Summit, a series of preparatory meetings will be held, including the India-Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 29, deliberating on key areas of cooperation between the two sides.

The summit is a platform for dialogue with African countries and the AU Commission and towards advancing mutually beneficial collaboration. The last edition of the India-Africa Forum Summit resulted in a major expansion of Indian development assistance and capacity-building programmes for Africa, as per the MEA.

The upcoming Summit will be a landmark engagement to further cement close ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Africa, and to strengthen partnership under the South-South framework, the MEA said.

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Emphasising that the relationship is “rooted in our civilisational linkages” and was forged through centuries of cultural and human exchange, Jaishankar said these “bonds were further strengthened as India stood in solidarity with the African nations in their struggle against colonialism.”

Drawing parallels between the freedom movements of both regions, Jaishankar remarked that the “shared history of struggle, solidarity, resilience and aspirations continues to shape our partnership.”

He pointed out that India’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision and “Africa’s Agenda 2063” serve as “complementary roadmaps” aimed at achieving prosperity through sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Minister also highlighted India’s consistent advocacy for Africa’s “rightful place in global governance,” citing the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 during India’s 2023 presidency as a “seminal step” in this direction. The move, he said, reflected India’s “firm belief that the voices of the Global South must shape global governance in times to come.”

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Defence, security, and maritime cooperation remain vital components of the relationship, Jaishankar said, adding that the joint vision of MAHASAGAR influences them to maintain stability in the Indian Ocean Region and protect critical sea lanes.

Fostering Cooperation

The India-Africa Forum Summit was initiated in 2008, as a key strategic platform for India-Africa relations, focusing on development assistance, capacity building, and economic cooperation, with emphasis on South-South cooperation. The three earlier editions resulted in billions of dollars in credit lines, scholarships and partnerships in infrastructure, digital technology, and healthcare industry.