US special representative meets Ajit Doval, Harsh Vardhan Shringla over developments in Afghanistan

Days after the NSAs’ meeting on Afghanistan, the newly-appointed US Special Representative Thomas West met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Tuesday in New Delhi.

Sources said discussions focussed on the “current developments in Afghanistan”.

“The topics included the recently-held Regional Security Dialogue of NSAs on Afghanistan in New Delhi, movement of people in and out of Afghanistan, coordinating global efforts on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, regional security issues and other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest,” the source said.

Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West @US4AfghanPeace and exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/Pk2rMFeHWF — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 16, 2021

On November 10, with winter here and millions of Afghans in urgent need of humanitarian aid, National Security Advisors of eight countries, including India, expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and said assistance should be provided in an “unimpeded, direct and assured manner”.

Participating in the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, chaired by NSA Ajit Doval, NSAs of Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan underlined that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for terrorist acts. They called for cooperation against radicalisation, extremism and drug trafficking.

They also sought an inclusive government in Afghanistan with representation from “major ethno-political forces”.

Doval had said the situation there has “important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region”.

“This is the time for close consultation amongst us, greater cooperation and interaction and coordination among the regional countries,” he had said.



The meeting was attended by Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani (Iran), Nikolai P Patrushev (Russia), Karim Massimov (Kazakhstan), Marat Mukanovich Imankulov (Kyrgyzstan), Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda (Tajikistan), Charymyrat Kakalyyevvich Amavov (Turkmenistan) and Victor Makhmudov (Uzbekistan).

A day later, US special envoy on Afghanistan Thomas West had joined the Troika Plus group — Pakistan, China, Russia — in Islamabad, against a backdrop of growing alarm over the situation in Afghanistan, where more than half the population is facing severe hunger over the coming winter.

The troika had reiterated calls on the Taliban to ensure women’s rights are respected and that Afghanistan does not become a base for militant groups to carry out attacks outside the country.

Thomas West had tweeted, “Joined extended Troika (US, Russia, China, Pakistan) in Islamabad. Parties reaffirmed centrality of Taliban fulfilling terrorism commitments, working w/fellow Afghans on inclusive governance, & protecting the rights of all Afghans, esp women & girls. We are all focused on the deteriorating humanitarian situation and meeting urgent needs, including to support UN scaling up. The international community must speak with one voice and act with common purpose.”

West took over from Zalmay Khalilzad as the new special envoy last month.