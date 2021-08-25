All 78 returnees from Afghanistan tested negative for Covid-19: ITBP

A spokesperson of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Wednesday said that all 78 returnees from Afghanistan, who were shifted to its Chhawla based camp for 14-day mandatory quarantine, were tested negative for Covid. The batch, including 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, arrived in Delhi from Kabul on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh in a tweet claimed that three Afghan Sikhs, who had carried saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, had tested positive for Covid. However, he deleted his tweet later, which read: “Dharmender Singh, Kulraj Singh & Himmat Singh all three who brought Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji form #Afghanistan have been tested #CoronaPostive & have been sent to quarantine centre. I pray for their speedy recovery.”

Vivek Pandey, a spokesperson of ITBP, said that all 78 evacuees at Chhawla camp have been tested negative for Covid. They will have to undergo mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine at the Chhawla camp.