India welcomes Afghan government, Taliban Eid ceasefire

India on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban over three days covering the festival of Eid. (Reuters/File) India on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban over three days covering the festival of Eid. (Reuters/File)

India on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban over three days covering the festival of Eid.

“We hope that this ceasefire would extend further and become permanent to address the dire humanitarian situation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and pave the way for durable peace and stability for the people of Afghanistan,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“India stands with the people of Afghanistan in their quest for enduring peace, security, sovereignty, and prosperity,” the statement added.

Earlier, India had expressed concern over the violence in the country despite a deal between the US and the Taliban that would allow for the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan after a more than 18-year long stay.

Last week, on May 17, within hours of a power-sharing deal between Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday after months of political discord triggered by last year’s disputed presidential election, India on Sunday welcomed the deal.

In its response, India hoped the political agreement and creation of a council for national reconciliation will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability, and putting an end to externally sponsored terrorism and violence in Afghanistan.

“India welcomes the political agreement concluded by the political leadership in Kabul today,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

It had said India is concerned over continuing violence and terror attacks in Afghanistan and called for an immediate ceasefire as well as assistance to people reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the deal, Ghani will stay as the president while Abdullah will helm the High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR) with executive authority and his team will have a 50 per cent share in the cabinet, Afghan media reports said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.