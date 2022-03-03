‘Stay in bunker, coordinate over WhatsApp, learn Russian’: Govt advisory for Indians stuck in Ukraine

Stay in your bunkers, make WhatsApp groups to coordinate, conserve food and water, and learn a few sentences in Russian. These are among the points that the Defence Ministry has listed out in its advisory for Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Ukraine who are hoping to find ways to be evacuated to safety.

The advisory mentioned that there are “potentially dangerous/ difficult situations to be expected”, including aerial raids, attacks by drones and aircraft, missile attacks, artillery shelling, gunfire, bomb explosions, falling debris and collapse of buildings. The Indian nationals stuck there, most of whom are medical students, might have already experienced these situations while trying to leave the country.

The advisory also mentioned that they could expect lack of food and electricity, exposure to freezing temperatures, psychological trauma, encounter with armed fighters, and lack of transportation.

Sharing some ground rules, it asked the people to compile and share information with other Indians, not to panic, organise themselves in small groups and have a buddy, pair system who should be informed at all times of their whereabouts.

“Make a WhatsApp group, Compile details, names, address, mobile numbers and contact in India/Share geolocation on WhatsApp with Control Room(s) in Embassy or in New Delhi/Update information every 08 hours/Keep frequent head count (every 08 hours)/Group/Squad coordinators to report their location to Control Rooms/Helpline Numbers,” the advisory stated.

It also asked those stuck there to nominate a coordinator and a deputy, and only they should communicate with local authorities, the embassy and Indian control rooms to conserve phone batteries.

Under “survival guidelines”, the Ministry asked people to “keep ready a small kit of essential items on persons or at hand round the clock,” which should contain passport, ID card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and a comfortable pair of shoes.

People should “conserve and share food and water” and avoid “full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations” and stay hydrated, it said.

“If injured or ill—intimate condition and seek advice from Control Room/Helpline/WhatsApp,” it added, while asking people “stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, bunkers”. But if caught in the streets, “then walk on the sides of the roads, close to cover of buildings, crouch low to avoid being targeted, do not cross streets, avoid city centres, downtown areas” and “turn around street corners in urban areas with great caution”, it added.

It also suggested that every group carry a white flag for waving, and learn a few sentences in Russian that can help identify themselves as students and Indians.

“If stopped by military check-post or by police/armed personnel/militia – Cooperate/Obey/Raise your hands with open palms facing forward above your shoulders/Remain polite/Provide necessary information/Contact the Control Room/Helpline when possible without confrontation,” it said. Those at checkposts should “not alarm the armed personnel by suddenly reaching for things/documents in your pockets unless told to do so” and not engage in “sudden or jerky movements when confronted by armed personnel”, it added.

Indians should “avoid stepping out from your bunker/basement/shelter at all times” and not go to “downtown/crowded areas” or join local protests or militia, it further said, adding, “Refrain from commenting on social media; Don’t pick up weapons or any unexploded ammunition/shells; Do not take pictures/selfies with military vehicles/troops/soldiers/check posts/militia; Do not try and film live combat situations.”

Also, in the event of warning sirens, people should “take immediate shelter wherever possible” but if in open, “lie flat on your stomach and cover your head with your backpack,” the advisory stated.

It also asked them to not light fires in enclosed spaces, avoid unstable/damaged buildings and be mindful of falling/flying debris, and stay away from glass windows to avoid injury from flying glass during explosions or gunfire.