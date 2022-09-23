Centre issues advisory over ‘sharp rise in hate crimes, anti-India activities’ in Canada

India on Friday advised its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant saying hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities had risen sharply in the North American country and that “perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far”.

“There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our high commission/consulates-general in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Students from India in Canadahttps://t.co/dOrqyY7FgN pic.twitter.com/M0TDfTgvrG — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2022

The advisory also urged Indians headed to Canada for travel and educational purposes to remain cautious. Indians have been asked to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver through their websites or the Madad portal (madad.gov.in).

“Registration would enable the high commission and the consulates-general to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency,” the advisory added.