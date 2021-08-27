Over 1 crore doses: India records highest single-day vaccine coverage

India on Friday administered a record one crore vaccine doses, the highest single day tally achieved since the roll out of the COVID-19 immunisation drive on January 16.

As per the provisional data, the country reported 1,00,64,032 vaccinations on Friday, and crossed 62 crore cumulative vaccinations.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh reported the maximum vaccinations in the country : 28.62 lakh vaccinations. Four states reported more than five lakh vaccinations: Karnataka (10.79 lakh); Maharashtra (9.84 lakh); Haryana (6 lakh); and West Bengal (5.47 lakh).

The data further shows that four states reported more than four lakh vaccinations: Bihar (4.98 lakh); Gujarat (4.89 lakh); Kerala (4.84 lakh); and Rajasthan (4.59 lakh). Three states reported more than two lakh vaccinations: Tamil Nadu (3.73 lakh); Andhra Pradesh (3.24 lakh); Odisha (2.67 lakh); and Assam (2.5 lakh).

As per the official data, India has administered a cumulative 62.17 crore vaccinations: 49.08 crore first dose, and, 14.08 crore second dose. Significantly, on Thursday, India crossed 50 percent first dose vaccine coverage of the eligible adult population.

The record vaccinations reported on Friday comes in the backdrop on increase in supply of vaccine doses to the state. On Friday morning, 4.05 crore unutilised doses were available with states. Due to increase in the vaccine availability, daily vaccinations have so far averaged 52.16 lakh doses in August, compared to 43.41 lakh doses administered in July.