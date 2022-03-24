India abstains from voting in UNSC on Russia-led resolution on humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

With Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in New York, India abstained from a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The resolution failed to get adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as it got only two yes votes from Russia and China.

Shringla reached New York hours before the the UN General Assembly and the Security Council were expected to vote on draft resolutions on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine early on Thursday.

Earlier, India’s Permanent Representative at the UN, T S Tirumurti, tweeted, “Delighted to receive Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla in New York. Foreign Secretary will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States.”

The fact that Shringla has gone to New York when a series of foreign ministers are visiting India — with the foreign ministers of Greece and Oman in Delhi — shows the importance India has attached to this round of resolutions.