India a tech provider, offering global solutions: PM Narendra Modi in France

Underlining that the “world is undergoing a period of unprecedented upheaval”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India and France have made “concerted efforts” to find solutions to global challenges, and “India is emerging not merely as a consumer of solutions, but as a contributor to them”.

Modi made the comments at the inauguration of the ‘Bharat Innovates’ event in Nice, France, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“For the world, this decade is defined by both disruption and development. Amidst conflicts and the escalating impact of climate change, the world is undergoing a period of unprecedented upheaval. Yet, the challenges facing humanity today are matched by equally significant opportunities,” he said.

Until a decade ago, Modi said, the world viewed India merely as a technology adopter. “Today, India is emerging as a technology provider. Moreover, the innovations and solutions India offers benefit a vast segment of humanity. This is precisely the goal of ‘India Innovates.’ Bharat Innovates is an invitation to the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India,” he said.

“An India that is emerging not merely as a consumer of solutions, but as a contributor to them. Some are working to transform rural life using AI, while others are utilising satellite technology to assist farmers. Young innovators are building the future through smart cities, advanced manufacturing, and new materials. Others are ensuring a sustainable future through green hydrogen, electric mobility, and battery technologies. Meanwhile, some start-ups are developing cutting-edge technologies in the fields of defence and security,” Modi said. “Observing your capabilities, I would say: Bharat innovates with scale and speed; Bharat innovates for a sustainable future; and Bharat innovates for the entire world.”

PM Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France, Sunday. (Image source: X/@ElysEe) PM Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France, Sunday. (Image source: X/@ElysEe)

“India has demonstrated that innovation and inclusion are not contradictory but complementary. This means that the greatness of any innovation lies not merely in its evaluation, but in its human impact,” he said. “Today, the world is looking towards technologies that are reliable, inclusive, human-centric, and aimed at the global good. In such times, India’s priority is technology for humanity, hu­man-centric innovation.”

Addressing Macron, Modi said: “During your recent visit to India, you stated that India and France must come together to address the challenges of this century. Today, I can proudly say that this initiative is a step in that very direction.”

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“Countries across the world trade with one another and form strategic partnerships; however, there are certain relationships that are driven not only by shared interests but also by a shared vision. The relationship between India and France is precisely of this nature,” he said. “This relationship embodies connection and conviction; innovation and inspiration; shared values and a shared vision. Building upon this foundation, we have launched new initiatives together over the past few years, given direction to new ideas, and made concerted efforts to find solutions to global challenges,” Modi said.

In his address at the event, Macron said that France respects the Make-in-India initiative and that Paris has been part of it in diverse sectors. Describing India as a “country of innovation”, he said New Delhi and Paris have a “true partnership” in critical sectors like AI and climate change. There is scope to expand bilateral cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector, including in the area of Small Modular Reactors, he said.

Bharat Innovates, a 3-day event, brings together top innovation start-ups from India, France and the world. More than 120 Indian companies/ startups and prominent business leaders, investors and CEOs from France and other countries are participating. —With PTI