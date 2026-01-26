Republic Day Parade 2026 LIVE Updates: 150 years of Vande Mataram showcased with unique formations, tableaux at Kartavya Path parade

Jan 25, 2026 08:49 PM IST

India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates:Perfect combo being in Armed Forces and serving animals, says first woman officer to lead animal contingent

As the sun rises over Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026 and India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, among the marching contingents, one will stand out for its uniqueness: the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) animal contingent, led for the first time by a woman officer, Captain Harshita Raghav.



A second-generation officer, Harshita is the daughter of a retired Group Captain from the Indian Air Force. Her childhood was nomadic, typical of defence forces children, with schooling across Kendriya Vidyalayas in various parts of India — from the Northeast to the South, Central regions to Maharashtra. “As a fauji kid, we get to visit so many places,” she recalls.

This mobility instilled adaptability, but her true passion emerged early: animals. From childhood, she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. “Ever since I knew there was a person who could treat animals, I decided to become that person,” she says. Seeing her father in uniform daily inspired her to merge that dream with service in the Armed Forces.



A poignant childhood memory underscores her bond with animals. At age eight, she rescued an injured stray dog, secretly nursing its wounds and sneaking it into her room at night. When her parents discovered and relocated the dog, young Harshita’s protest was firm — she refused to attend school until the pet returned. Her determination prevailed; the dog, who lived to 17 years, became a cherished family member.



Harshita pursued her childhood ambition with a Bachelor’s in Veterinary Science from Mumbai Veterinary College. When the RVC began inducting women officers in 2023, she seized the opportunity. She was among the first batch of four women commissioned that year. “It is the perfect combo—being in the Armed Forces and serving animals,” she reflects. Selection was fiercely competitive, yet her excellence shone through. During training at the Officers Training Academy and the RVC Centre and College in Meerut, she earned the “Best Officer” award in her batch of 20, recognized for conduct, leadership, and overall performance.



The 20-week training was rigorous and equal for all — no discrimination based on gender. “It combined basic military skills, where they teach you to become an officer. With weapon training, drill, physical fitness standards, with specialised technical veterinary care for equines and canines in service. “Military training is equal for all,” she emphasizes.



Leading the RVC contingent is a profound honor for this officer in her late 20s. “All four women officers are equally capable,” Harshita notes, attributing her selection to her proven record.