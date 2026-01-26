Republic Day Parade 2026 LIVE Updates: 150 years of Vande Mataram showcased with unique formations, tableaux at Kartavya Path parade

Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan on Monday said that the initiatives undertaken by the territorial government to ensure social security of women and the girl child stand as a model for other states across the country.
In his message on the occasion the country's 77th Republic Day, the Lt Governor said that schemes such as monthly financial assistance programme for women to empower them and help them become self-reliant and also the Selvamagal Savings scheme providing assistance to new born girl child are being implemented effectively in the union territory.
(PTI)