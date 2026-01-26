Live now

Republic Day Parade 2026 LIVE Updates: 150 years of Vande Mataram showcased with unique formations, tableaux at Kartavya Path parade

Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Updates: Follow LIVE coverage of India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, featuring the chief guest, ceremonial events, parade highlights, and details on live telecast and streaming online.

republic day live updatesThe tableau of Maharashtra proudly showcases the creation of Lord Ganesh idols for Ganesh Utsav. (Source: Screengrab/X/PTI)

India Republic Day Parade 2026, Flag Hosting Live Updates: As India marks its 77th Republic Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the citizens early in the morning, calling for a renewed energy and enthusiasm in the resolve to build a “Viksit Bharat”. “Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade Live Streaming

Republic Day Parade: Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade, which is scheduled for 10:30 am. Starting from Vijay Chowk, the parade will proceed to the Red Fort and will be telecast and live-streamed across multiple platforms to ensure wide public access. Vande Mataram will reverberate through India’s Republic Day celebrations this time, with the Culture Ministry set to showcase a tableau titled ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ at the parade.

Watch Republic Day Parade LIVE Streaming: Watch Here

President Droupadi Murmu’s address: On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation and underlined the role of women in making of Viksit Bharat, and the importance of domestic production amid the rising threats of US tariffs. Hailing women for breaking sterotypes, Murmu said, “The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, which seeks to take political empowerment of women to greater heights, will provide unprecedented strength to the idea of women-led development.”

Live Updates
Jan 26, 2026 07:57 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry govt's initiatives for women`s social security model for other states says LG

Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan on Monday said that the initiatives undertaken by the territorial government to ensure social security of women and the girl child stand as a model for other states across the country.

In his message on the occasion the country's 77th Republic Day, the Lt Governor said that schemes such as monthly financial assistance programme for women to empower them and help them become self-reliant and also the Selvamagal Savings scheme providing assistance to new born girl child are being implemented effectively in the union territory.

(PTI)

Jan 26, 2026 07:33 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Operation Sindoor struck at heart of enemy says J&K LG Manoj Sinha

UT Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that “a new dawn” has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir, with employment being provided not to those associated with terrorism but to families who have suffered because of it.

Addressing the Republic Day function at MA Stadium here, he said that “decades of suppressed pain and tears are finally receiving dignity and justice”, assuring people that “every case linked to terrorism will be thoroughly examined, fresh investigations will be conducted, and the guilty will face the strictest punishment”.

He expressed gratitude to members of the armed forces, police, paramilitary units and the civil administration for upholding the nation’s pride through their duty, dedication and bravery during Operation Sindoor, which he described as a “defining moment in India’s national security doctrine” that “any terrorist attack on its soil would be treated as an act of war”.

(Read more)

Jan 26, 2026 06:19 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Nitish attends Republic Day function at Mahadalit tola in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday attended a Republic Day function at Maranchi Mahadalit Tola in Patna's Phulwari Sharif area.

Kumar visited Maranchi Mahadalit Tola after the Republic Day function at Patna's Gandhi Maidan in line with a practice he has maintained on Republic Day and Independence Day for years.

As per custom, the flag was hoisted by a local, Siddheshwar Manjhi.

Addressing the gathering after the function, Kumar said, "Every year, on the occasions of Independence Day and Republic Day, I visit Mahadalit tolas and participate in the flag-hoisting ceremonies. This practice was started by me in 2011." Interacting with locals, the CM assured that a community building would be constructed at Maranchi Mahadalit Tola.

(PTI)

Jan 26, 2026 05:41 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Guv Bagde, CM Sharma, LoP Jully unfurl national flag

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully on Monday outlined sharply contrasting narratives on governance, the Constitution and the state's future while addressing separate Republic Day functions here.

Governor Bagde unfurled the tricolour at the state-level Republic Day event at SMS stadium in Jaipur. After the national anthem, he inspected the parade in an open gypsy.

(PTI)

Jan 26, 2026 04:35 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: European Union military staff attends 77th R-Day celebrations in Delhi

European Union military staff led by Colonel Frederik Simon Spruijt during the 77th Republic Day Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Monday.

(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Jan 26, 2026 04:32 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: India moving fast on strength of Constitution, democratic values, says Fadnavis

India is moving fast on the strength of its Constitution and democratic values and is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Speaking at the main Republic Day function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground in Dadar, Fadnavis said Maharashtra signed investment agreements worth Rs 30 lakh crore at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, which will make the state even stronger as a key driver of India's economy.

(PTI)

Jan 26, 2026 04:09 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Guv says Centre, states not enemies, should work together for Viksit Bharat

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday said Centre and states were not enemies and that they should working jointly for the country's development.

He unfurled the national flag to mark the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Central Stadium here.

Later, inspecting the parade, the Governor received the salute from various police and armed forces contingents.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other state ministers also attended the event.

(PTI)

Jan 26, 2026 03:54 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: US, India share a historic bond says US President Trump in R-Day message

The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies, US President Donald Trump said on Monday as he greeted India on its 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Trump's greetings came amid continuing strain in ties between the two countries over a range of issues, including Washington's policies on trade and tariffs.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day," the US president said.

"The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies," he added.

Trump's message was put out on social media by the US embassy in New Delhi.

(PTI)

Jan 26, 2026 03:27 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Rafale jets, marching contingents: What stole the show for first-time attendees

Ashish Shah’s jaw dropped when the Rafale aircraft whizzed over Kartavya Path. “However old you might be, the parade and aircrafts make you feel like a child, it makes me energetic,” said the 63-year-old, a former college professor.

This was Shah’s first time attending the Republic Day parade.

On Monday, India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, putting on a showcase of its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems.

Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, were the chief guests of the event.

(Read more)

Jan 26, 2026 02:18 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: What did the Op Sindoor flypast include?

Several formations dedicated to the success of the operation was on display at the R-Day parade this year. These included the “Prahar Formation, the Garud Formation, and a powerful, dedicated formation known as the Sindoor Formation,” Wing Commander Rajesh Deshwal informed the media last Thursday.

In sync with the marching contingent was a thrilling fly-past by two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s and one Jaguar aircraft in ‘Spearhead’ formation, symbolising the “Sindoor Formation”.

Overall, a total of 29 aircraft participated in the flypast this year, including 16 fighter aircraft, four transport aircraft, and nine helicopters from six different bases.

Prahar & Garud Formations: It comprises of three Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) — two from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force — of which the lead aircraft will carry the Operation Sindoor flag, the Commander told the press. It will be followed by the Garud Formation, and both will fly in a battle array format, he added.

Sindoor Formation: It comprises two Rafale aircraft, MiG-29 aircraft and Su-30 MKI aircraft each besides one Jaguar aircraft, making it a powerful seven-aircraft formation, he said.

The flypast commenced with Dhwaj formation, where four Mi-17 IV helicopters carried the National Flag alongside the flags of the three services.

The formations were complemented by strategic assets including the “C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy’s P-8i aircraft. Attack helicopters, such as the IAF’s ALH MK IV and the Indian Army’s ALH WSI, Apache and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will also participate in the flypast showcasing jointmanship,” according to an official statement.

Jan 26, 2026 02:17 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Highlights from Republic Day Parade 2026 at Kartavya Path

In a significant display of India’s air power, the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force flew in a special Sindoor formation at the 77th Republic Day flypast on Monday.

The powerful seven-aircraft formation comprised of two Rafales, two Su-30s, two MiG-29s and a Jaguar aircraft, according to officials.

This year marks the first Republic Day after Operation Sindoor where India showcased its military might. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025 when the IAF and the Indian Army carried out attacks inside Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack in April that year.

In a first, India’s military assets moved down the Kartavya Path in a sequence similar to that in an actual combat, starting with reconnaissance, followed by other military units such as logistics and personnel accompanying these platforms, wearing battle gear, according to a report in The Indian Express.

A total of 30 tableaux — 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services — also rolled down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the Republic Day parade, which began at 10:30 today.

Jan 26, 2026 02:10 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: This Republic Day, 6 women from Bihar will drive into history. Here are their stories

After pulling open the door of the bubblegum-pink bus and settling into the driver’s seat, 22-year-old Anita Kumari guides the man adjusting the left side-view mirror of the 22-seater vehicle: “Slightly to the left.” She checks the right mirror one last time and gently presses the accelerator.

Anita is among the first six women set to become drivers of the Pink Bus service, the women-only buses run by the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC). The other five are Baby Kumari (22), Gayatri Kumari (22), Aarti Kumari (21), Saraswati Kumari (21), and Ragini Kumari (21). On Monday, the six women and their Pink Bus will take part in the Republic Day parade in Patna. All six are from the Musahar community, one of Bihar’s most marginalised Dalit groups.

Inside the Parivahan Parisar in Patna, Anita smoothly manoeuvres the CNG bus through rows of parked vehicles. She and the others have been rehearsing for the Republic Day parade for several days, driving the bus through the transport department complex and the adjacent road outside.

Read more

Jan 26, 2026 02:01 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Union Minister Chirag Paswan extends Republic Day greetings

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on 77th Republic Day 2026 said, "On behalf of myself and my party, I extend my heartfelt Republic Day greetings and best wishes to the people of the country. Today is the day when we need to reaffirm our resolve that the nation will not run on religion or caste, but based on the Constitution.

Jan 26, 2026 02:00 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, CM Mamata Banerjee attend Republic Day Parade at Red Road

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and CM Mamata Banerjee attended the Republic Day Parade 2026 at Red Road.


Jan 26, 2026 01:59 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates | Watch: Republic Day 2026 celebrations held at Andhra Pradesh BJP state office

Republic Day 2026 celebrations held at Andhra Pradesh BJP state office.

Jan 26, 2026 01:57 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manji unfurls the National Flag at his residence in Delhi

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manji unfurls the National Flag at his residence in Delhi.

"I extend my greetings to all the citizens of India. We have diverse cultures, languages, cuisines, religions, and customs. Despite all this, we are working and progressing under one Constitution and raising our flag high in the world. We are moving forward with unity," he said.

Jan 26, 2026 12:16 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: All stand in unison as the National Anthem plays

All stand in unison as the National Anthem plays.

Jan 26, 2026 12:16 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: India's 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi comes to a closure

India's 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi comes to a closure.

Jan 26, 2026 12:14 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes up for the Vijay formation by Rafale aircraft

A single Rafale flying at the speed of 900 km/hr all set to touch the sky with glory as it executes vertical manoeuvre over Kartavya Path.

Jan 26, 2026 12:07 PM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on the fly-past

Now comes one of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, the fly past, which shows participation of a total of 29 aircrafts, including 16 fighter aircraft, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters.

These include Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft, complemented by strategic assets - C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft.

The formations include Arjan Formation, Vajraang Formation, Varuna Formation and Vijay Formation.

Jan 26, 2026 11:59 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Motorcycle display

A joint Dare Devils team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is now showcasing an enthrall the audience at Kartavya Path, depicting their bravery and determination through a number of formations, including One-Wheel Riding, Sarvatra Suraksha, Jungle Warrior, Wireless Communication – Digital India, Beam Roll, Power of Yoga, Chariot Assistant, Target, Touch the Sky, Garuda, Power of CAPF, Vayu, Lakshya, and Desh Rakshak.

Jan 26, 2026 11:48 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Cultural artists drawn from every State/Union Territory perform on Kartavya Path

Approx. 2,500 cultural artists drawn from every State/Union Territory are now performing on Kartavya Path.

The Ministry of Culture is presenting the performance on the theme ‘Vande Mataram - The Eternal Resonance of Bharat’, marking the 150th anniversary of the National Song.

Jan 26, 2026 11:46 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: State performances cont'd

Tableau from Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (CPWD) Vande Mataram - Commemoration of 150 Years - all done in flowers, rainbow of colours.

Tableau from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting showcasing the theme - Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti - This is designed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Jan 26, 2026 11:37 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: State performances cont'd

Tableau from Jammu and Kashmir presenting the region as a seemless cultural continium. Theme: Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu & Kashmir

Tableau from Home Affairs (NDMA & NDRF) focusing on Bhuj earthquake - 25 years of resilience.

Tableau from Ministry of Panchayati Raj depicts SVAMITVA Scheme – Aatmanirbhar Panchayat se Samriddh evam Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Tableau from Maharashtra - presenting Ganesh utsav, showcasing creation of idol of Ganesh, Ganesh visarjan.

Tableau from West Bengal repesents Bengal in the freedom movement of India.

Tableau from Madhya Pradesh - dedicated to Lok Mata devi Ahilya Bai Holkar - a timeless symbol of self-reliance.

Tableau from Manipur - showcasing the products that have attained the GI tag.

Tableau from Rajasthan - the Usta Art embodies timeless elegance - earning Bikaner a distinguished place in India's craft traditions, what is being displaced.

Jan 26, 2026 11:31 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 tableaux to roll down with a broad theme of ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

A total of 30 tableau - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down with a broad theme of ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The tableaux from Gujarat goes past the saluting base. Shows Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi -- depicting Mantra of Swadeshi – Self-Reliance – Freedom: Vande Mataram

Now, Tamil Nadu -- Mantra of Prosperity: Self-Reliant India

Next comes the tableau from Chattisgarh showcasing through a song -- The Mantra of Freedom – Vande Mataram

Ministry of Home affairs - historic enactment of the Three New Criminal Laws – 2023

Next comes the tableau from Nagaland -- presents the Hornbill Festival – Celebrating Culture, Tourism & community driver self-reliance

The tableau from Punjab pays tribute to 350th Year of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

The tableau from Kerala showcasing - Water Metro & 100% Digital Literacy: Aatmanirbhar Kerala for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The tableau from Himachal Pradesh depicting the theme Dev Bhoomi, Veer Bhoomi

Jan 26, 2026 11:20 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: MY BHARAT National Service Scheme marching contingent

Leading MY BHARAT National Service Scheme marching contingent of 200 volunteers Ms Charu Singh from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Jan 26, 2026 11:19 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: NCC Cadets contingent roll past

Officer Mansi Vishwakarma of Uttarakhand Directorate leads the NCC Girls Contingent consisting of 148 Girl Cadets drawn from all Directorates. Officer Tawheed Altaf of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate is leading the 148 Boy Cadets contingent

Jan 26, 2026 11:18 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Camel contingent of Border Security Force now rolling past the saluting base

The Camel contingent of Border Security Force now rolling past the saluting base under the command of Deputy Commandant Mahendra Pal Singh Rathore.

Jan 26, 2026 11:15 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Divyastra and Shaktibaan displayed over Kartavya Path displayed

Divyastra and Shaktibaan displayed over Kartavya Path displayed during the Republic Day parade.

Jan 26, 2026 11:12 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Central Industrial Security Force Contingent rolls past the leaders

Among the contingents marching down the Kartavya Path now is the Central Industrial Security Force Contingent, led by Sub Inspector Karan Singh; Central Reserve Police Force Contingent, headed by Assistant Commandant Simran Bala and Assistant Commandant Surabhi Ravi; Indo-Tibetan Border Police Contingent, led by Band Master-ASI Devindra Singh; and Delhi Police Contingent headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anant Dhanraj Singh.

Jan 26, 2026 11:11 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: DRDO showcases LR-AShM with launcher during the parade

DRDO showcases LR-AShM with launcher during the parade.

This weapon system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy. The LR-AShM is a Hypersonic Glide Missile capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads. The missile is a first-of-its-kind with indigenous avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages.

This hypersonic missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory with hypersonic speeds starting at Mach 10 and maintaining average Mach 5.0 with multiple skips. Indigenously developed sensors are provided for engaging the moving targets in the terminal phase. As this missile flies in low altitude with high speed and manoeuvrability, enemy ground and ship-based radars cannot detect this missile during most of its trajectory.

Jan 26, 2026 11:10 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Tri-services tableau rolls past depicting‘Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness’

The Tri-services tableau rolls past depicting‘Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness’, representing the collective strength, unity, and integration of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force in safeguarding national sovereignty.

The tableau represents India’s resolve to respond decisively through synchronised planning, joint execution, and seamless coordination across all domains of warfare.

Jan 26, 2026 11:09 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Veterans’ Tableau of the Tri-Services

Next comes the Veterans’ Tableau of the Tri-Services, with the theme ‘Sangram se Rashtranirman Tak’, showcasing the journey of veterans from the war to nation-building.

The front portion, symbolising Sangram, features a striking three-dimensional circular wall depicting iconic war machines that shaped India’s decisive moments in conflict.

Crowning the wall is the symbolic Amar Jawan Jyoti, a solemn tribute to the fallen heroes whose supreme sacrifice secured the nation’s freedom and integrity.

The trailer portion, representing Rashtranirman, highlights the veterans’ continued service towards nation-building.

Jan 26, 2026 11:07 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Indian Air Force fly-past symbolising the Sindoor Formation.

Indian Air Force contingent fly-past by 02 Rafale, 02 MiG-29, 02 Su-30 and 01 Jaguar in ‘Spearhead’ Formation, symbolising the Sindoor Formation.

Jan 26, 2026 11:07 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Indian Navy presents a vivid depiction of the theme of a Strong Navy for a Strong Nation

Indian Navy presents a vivid depiction of the theme of a Strong Navy for a Strong Nation.

The tableau depicts a stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened as INSV Kaundinya, Gurab class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udayagiri, a Kalvari-class submarine, and the GSAT-7R (Project Rohini) communication satellite.

Jan 26, 2026 11:05 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Indian Navy contingent rolls past by saluting base

Now, comes forward the Indian Navy contingent, which consists of 144 young personnel, led by Lt Karan Nagyal as Contingent Commander, and Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari & Lt Varun Dreveriya as Platoon Commanders.

Jan 26, 2026 11:02 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Indian Air Force Helicopters carrying the flag of Operation Sindoor being flown at Kartavya Path

Indian Air Force Helicopters carrying the flag of Operation Sindoor are being flown at the Kartavya Path in Delhi.


Jan 26, 2026 11:01 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Mixed Scouts Contingent march down Kartavya Path

Marching down Kartavya Path are the Mixed Scouts Contingent; Rajput Regiment; Assam Regiment; Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry; Regiment of Artillery; 4 BHAIRAV Battalion – Sikh Light Infantry Regiment; and Combined Military Bands.

Jan 26, 2026 11:00 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Watch | Over the Kartavya Path, Prahar formation

Over the Kartavya Path, Prahar formation comprising one Dhruv Advance Light Helicopter carrying the 'Operation Sindoor' flag of the Indian Army along with 'Rudra' ALH-WSI of the Indian and ALH Mark IV of the Indian Air Force.

Jan 26, 2026 10:58 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Him Yodhas of the Indian Defence Forces roll past saluting base

Rolling past the saluting base, the Him Yodhas of the Indian Defence Forces, comprising the Animal Contingent featuring brave soldiers alongside Bactrian Camels, Zanskar Ponies, Black Kites (Raptors) - Ingenious and Vigilant Birds; and Indian breed dogs (Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam) equipped with bullet-resistant jackets, cameras, GPS, radios, and advanced surveillance systems. A Glacier ATV mounted on a vehicle is also part of the Him Yodhas.

Jan 26, 2026 10:55 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhanush Gun System and Amogh Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System rolls past saluting base

Rolling past the saluting base, the Dhanush Gun System and Amogh Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), reflecting the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and technological self-reliance in defence manufacturing. A powerful combination of long-range precision and overwhelming firepower also being showcased through the alongside the supersonic BrahMos Weapon System alongside indigenous SURYASTRA Universal Rocket Launcher System, together showcasing deep strike dominance.

Jan 26, 2026 10:48 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: European Union (EU) contingent was seen carrying flags of European Union

The European Union (EU) contingent was seen carrying four flags – the flag of the EU, the most recognisable symbol of the European Union; the flag of the European Union Military Staff; the flag of EU Naval Force Atalanta; and the flag of EU Naval Force Aspides by four Flag Bearers on three gypsies.

Jan 26, 2026 10:42 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Republic Day parade at Delhi's Kartavya Path begins

The grand 2026 Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path has begun.

Jan 26, 2026 10:37 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Group captain Shubhanshu Shukla awarded with Ashoka Chakra

Group captain and test pilot with the Indian Air Force Shubhanshu Shukla was awarded with Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, for being the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station.

Jan 26, 2026 10:34 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Leaders stand together in unison as National Anthem plays.

Leaders stand together in unison as National Anthem plays.

Jan 26, 2026 10:31 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu, chief guests Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen arrive at Kartavya Path for Republic Day parade

President Droupadi Murmu, chief guests President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission arrive at Kartavya Path for Republic Day parade.

They were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jan 26, 2026 10:28 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Vice President C P Radhakrishna arrive at Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Vice President C P Radhakrishna as he arrived at the Kartavya Path for Republic Day parade.

Jan 26, 2026 10:27 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrive at Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrive at the saluting base at Kartavya Path. Arrival of President, Vice President and chief guests is awaited.

Jan 26, 2026 10:22 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu, chief guests Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen to arrive at Kartavya Path shortly

President Droupadi Murmu, chief guests Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will arrive at Kartavya Path shortly.

Visuals show them leaving Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Jan 26, 2026 10:16 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister signs Digital Signature Book

After paying homage to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to sign the Digital Signature Book.

Jan 26, 2026 10:13 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi pays homage to soldiers at the National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to pay homage to the fallen soliders ahead of the Republic Day Parade.

Present alongside the PM was the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Air Staf Air Chief Marshal APS Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

Jan 26, 2026 10:11 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at National war memorial ahead of parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at National war memorial. He was accorded with a ceremonial welcome.

Jan 26, 2026 10:04 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: IAF fighter jets to fly in Operation Sindoor formation in Republic day parade

Chief guests President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission arrive at Kartavya

Fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will fly in a special Sindoor formation at the Republic Day flypast this year, in a significant display of India’s air power. The powerful seven-aircraft formation will comprise two Rafales, two Su-30s, two MiG-29s and Jaguar aircraft, officials said here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Wing Commander Rajesh Deshwal said there will be several formations dedicated to the success of Operation Sindoor. “These include the Prahar Formation, the Garud Formation, and a powerful, dedicated formation known as the Sindoor Formation,” he said.

Jan 26, 2026 09:51 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attends Republic Day celebrations in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attends Republic Day celebrations in Bhopal.

Jan 26, 2026 09:49 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: People arrive Kartavya Path for Republic Day parade

People arrive Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade, which is about to begin shortly.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries will be arriving shortly to attend the event.

Jan 26, 2026 09:31 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls the Tricolour at his residence on Republic Day

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls the Tricolour at his residence on Republic Day.

Jan 26, 2026 09:06 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extends greeting of Republic Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath on Monday extended his greetings on the77th Republi Day.

Taking to X, he said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day. Our collective patriotism, dedication to duty, and commitment to development strengthen and fortify our democracy. Let us, while remembering our immortal warriors, resolve to build a 'strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India' by drawing inspiration from the ideals of the Constitution."

Jan 26, 2026 08:59 AM IST
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Delhi police issues traffic advisory

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Monday, Delhi Police has issued traffic restrictions and alternative routes to be followed in the national capital. The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort.

Security arrangements have been specially strengthened in New Delhi, Central, and North districts – areas that house Parliament, Red Fort, India Gate, and several other high-security and symbolic locations. The route of the parade will be Vijay Chowk-Kartavya Path-‘C’-Hexagon-R/A Statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

Here’s what Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory:

  • There will no traffic on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from Sunday 6:00 pm till the parade is over.
  • There will be no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path from 10:00 pm on Sunday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over.
  • ‘C’ Hexagon India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9:15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.
  • From 10:30 am on Monday, vehicular movement will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg. Cross traffic will be allowed only depending on the movement of the parade.
    • Jan 26, 2026 08:58 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Who are the chief guests at the 2026 Republic Day parade

    This year’s celebrations will feature Antonio Costa, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, as chief guests at the parade.

    Jan 26, 2026 08:58 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Theme and tableau

    The Centre has chosen ‘Vande Mataram’ as the central theme for Republic Day 2026. As part of this, the Union Ministry of Culture will present a special tableau titled ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’, portraying the national song as a living symbol of India’s civilisational memory, cultural continuity, and collective consciousness.

    Secretary, Ministry of Culture Vivek Agarwal said Republic Day tableaux are not merely ceremonial but serve as “moving archives of India’s civilisational memory,” translating history, values, and ideas into a shared visual language for citizens year after year.

    Jan 26, 2026 08:52 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: When and where to watch LIVE parade and flag hosting Live telecast?

    The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort.

    The route of the parade will be Vijay Chowk-Kartavya Path-‘C’-Hexagon-R/A Statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

    The parade will be telecast and live-streamed across multiple platforms to ensure wide public access.

    You can also watch the Parade live on the YouTube handle of Indian Express and the website.

    Jan 26, 2026 07:44 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Preparation: 77th Republic Day: 33 Delhi Police officers to get awards, Special Cell gets most gallantry medals

    On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, 33 Delhi Police officers will be conferred medals on Monday, with 14 officers getting gallantry medals and two getting President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

    The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has secured 13 out of the 14 gallantry medals for their role in four high-risk counter-terror and anti-extremism operations carried out in the Capital in recent years.

    Among the gallantry awardees are Additional CP Pramod Singh Kushwah, SI Rajeev Kumar and SI Shibu R S, who intercepted an A++ category Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Javed Ahmed Mattu alias Irshad Ahmed Malla, near the DND Toll Plaza in Mayur Vihar. Mattu, who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh and was wanted in 11 terror cases in Jammu and Kashmir, opened fire at the police team. One bullet allegedly struck one of the officers, who got saved by his bulletproof vest. The team, however, overpowered the terrorist and prevented a major terror strike.

    Jan 26, 2026 07:42 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Preparation visuals from Kartavya Path ahead of the 77th Republic Day Parade

    Preparation visuals from Kartavya Path ahead of the 77th Republic Day Parade.

    Jan 26, 2026 07:40 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Preparations for Republic Day 2026 parade underway at Kartavya Path

    Preparations are underway for Republic Day 2026 parade Kartavya Path. Visuals show people gathering for the parade.

    Jan 26, 2026 07:35 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi extends Republic Day greetings

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings for Republic Day.

    "Heartiest greetings to all my fellow citizens on Republic Day. May this grand national festival, a symbol of India's honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into everyone's lives. May the resolve for a developed India grow even stronger—this is my prayer," he wrote in a post on X.

    Jan 26, 2026 07:28 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends R-Day greeting to India, praises Quad connect

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wished India on Republic Day, as he appreciated Quad cooperation between the countries on defence and other fronts.

    Rubio said that the US-India relationship delivers "real results" for the two countries through close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals and for the Indo-Pacific region through the Quad.

    "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," Rubio said on Sunday.

    "The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region," he said, referring to the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

    Rubio said he looks forward to working together with India to "advance our shared objectives in the year ahead." The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also congratulated India on the occasion.

    "Happy Republic Day, India! The U.S. joins the people of India celebrating your country's adoption of the Constitution and we look forward to seeing what the world's two largest and vibrant democracies will achieve together in the year ahead," the agency said in a post on X.- PTI

    Jan 26, 2026 05:25 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates | On first Republic Day eve, why Rajendra Prasad invoked Mahabharat after being elected President

    Two days before the first Republic Day on January 26, 1950, the Constituent Assembly met for the last time on January 24, electing Rajendra Prasad unopposed as the first President of India.

    Prasad dissuaded the Assembly members from praising him, saying that his work be assessed when he demits office. He announced that Jana Gana Mana would be the national anthem, and that the national song Vande Mataram would have a status equal to it as the inspiration behind the freedom struggle.

    All members then signed the English and Hindi versions of the Constitution, following which the Assembly – which would become the Parliament of India – was adjourned sine die. Read Full Story

    Jan 26, 2026 04:32 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Here’s what Delhi Metro passengers must know before travelling today

    The Delhi Metro is considered as the lifeline for Delhiites and its surrounding areas. With tightened security and safety arrangements in place across the national capital for the Republic Day 2026 ceremony, the Delhi Metro is expected to be one of the best convenient travel options.

    Here’s what Delhi Metro passengers must know before travelling on January 26:

  • Delhi Metro timings on January 26, 2026

    • The DMRC has planned to commence train services at 3:00 am on all lines on Monday, January 26. It also stated that trains will operate at 15-minute intervals until 6:00 am. It advised the passengers to plan their travel in advance and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

  • Delhi Metro stations’ gate closed on January 26, 2026

    • The DMRC also announced that the entry and exit gates of six metro stations will remain closed on January 26 from 3:00 am until the conclusion of the Republic Day programme. These six stations are: Central Secretariat (Gate number 3&4), Udyog Bhawan (Gate number 1), Lal Quila (Gate number 3&4), Jama Masjid (Gate number 3&4), Delhi Gate (Gate number 1,4&5) and ITO (Gate number 3,4&6).

  • Delhi Metro parking facility open or closed on January 26?

    • On Monday, January 26, the parking facilities at metro stations will remain fully operational. ““The parking facilities at metro stations across the network will remain fully operational on Republic Day, providing additional convenience for those attending the celebrations,” the DMRC said in a statement.

    Jan 26, 2026 03:20 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Why India Celebrates Republic Day on January 26, History, Significance and Importance

    Every year on January 26, Republic Day commemorates the establishment of the Indian Constitution, which is considered the supreme law of the land and must be followed by all citizens. This year, India will be celebrating its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, falling on a Monday.

    Republic Day 2026: Historical Background and Significance

    India gained independence on August 15, 1947, a date set by Lord Louis Mountbatten to commemorate the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender to Allied powers during World War II.

    India lacked a constitution after gaining independence. The laws were based on a common law system and a modified version of the British government’s “Government of India Act, 1935”.

    Approximately two weeks later, a Drafting Committee was formed to design the Indian Constitution, with Dr BR Ambedkar as chairman. The Indian Constitution was finally completed and enacted on November 26, 1949, often known as “Constitution Day”.

    Jan 26, 2026 02:45 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Pune cops to get President's medal for distinguished services

    Two officers from Pimpri Chinchwad police – assistant commissioner of police Vitthal Kubade and police inspector Amol Phadtare — have been nominated for the President’s medal for Distinguished Services. Both officers have worked in different police establishments and were also part of anti-naxal operations. Phadtare has even worked with the elite C 60 – Commando squad in naxal affected areas of Gadchiroli district.

    In his 29 years of police service, Gawade has received 1,170 rewards. Among his best actions during his postings at the local crime branch (LCB), he played a role in the arrest of as many as 440 wanted accused, with the recovery of 47 firearms from their possession.

    Jan 26, 2026 12:53 AM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Meet the Rajasthani folk artists honoured with Padma Shri

    Rajasthani folk artists Gafruddin Mewati Jogi and Taga Ram Bheel were on Sunday announced as recipients of the Padma Shri awards in the ‘unsung heroes’ category.

    Gafruddin, 68, is known for folk and traditional music, particularly the bhapang. Also known as the ‘talking drum’, bhapang is a rhythmic percussion instrument made of a hollow dry pumpkin shell mounted with goatskin.

    Hailing from the Mewati Jogi community, Gafruddin received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award last year from President Droupadi Murmu. In its citation, the Akademi said that Gafruddin “also happens to be the last surviving folk artist who knows and performs all the 2,500-plus dohas of Pandun ka kada (Mahabharata)”.

    “I learnt bhapang from my father, Budh Singh Jogi. We used to perform together; he used to play jogiya sarangi, and I would play bhapang alongside him. One of my uncles used to be on harmonium, another on dholak,” Gafruddin told The Indian Express. Read Full Report

    Jan 25, 2026 10:43 PM IST
    R-day parade: Perfect combo being in Armed Forces and serving animals, says first woman officer to lead animal contingent

    As the sun rises over Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026 and India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, among the marching contingents, one will stand out for its uniqueness: the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) animal contingent, led for the first time by a woman officer, Captain Harshita Raghav.

    A second-generation officer, Harshita is the daughter of a retired Group Captain from the Indian Air Force. Her childhood was nomadic, typical of defence forces children, with schooling across Kendriya Vidyalayas in various parts of India — from the Northeast to the South, Central regions to Maharashtra. “As a fauji kid, we get to visit so many places,” she recalls.

    This mobility instilled adaptability, but her true passion emerged early: animals. From childhood, she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. “Ever since I knew there was a person who could treat animals, I decided to become that person,” she says. Seeing her father in uniform daily inspired her to merge that dream with service in the Armed Forces.

    A poignant childhood memory underscores her bond with animals. At age eight, she rescued an injured stray dog, secretly nursing its wounds and sneaking it into her room at night. When her parents discovered and relocated the dog, young Harshita’s protest was firm — she refused to attend school until the pet returned. Her determination prevailed; the dog, who lived to 17 years, became a cherished family member.

    Harshita pursued her childhood ambition with a Bachelor’s in Veterinary Science from Mumbai Veterinary College. When the RVC began inducting women officers in 2023, she seized the opportunity. She was among the first batch of four women commissioned that year. “It is the perfect combo—being in the Armed Forces and serving animals,” she reflects. Selection was fiercely competitive, yet her excellence shone through. During training at the Officers Training Academy and the RVC Centre and College in Meerut, she earned the “Best Officer” award in her batch of 20, recognized for conduct, leadership, and overall performance. Read more

    Jan 25, 2026 09:17 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: How to send Republic Day wishes stickers on WhatsApp

    Although the primary aspect of the celebration remains through the Republic Day parade, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural programmes, the way people relate to each other on this day has been changing over time.

    In the digital age, where the digital footprint precedes the physical footprint in almost every sphere of modern living, the necessity for platforms like WhatsApp assumes prominence when it comes to enabling the sharing of festive and patriotic wishes. This Republic Day, users are turning to India-themed stickers to express their emotions more colourfully and engagingly.

    “A wide variety of stickers related to Republic Day 2026 can be found on various third-party applications like ‘Sticker.ly,’ which can be downloaded for free on both Android and iOS devices. After installing the application on the devices, the user can just type ‘ Republic Day ‘ or ‘ 26 January ‘ within the downloaded application to find the stickers related to the event, which can further be sent directly on the WhatsApp chat screen using just a single click.” Read more

    Jan 25, 2026 08:49 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates:Perfect combo being in Armed Forces and serving animals, says first woman officer to lead animal contingent

    As the sun rises over Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026 and India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, among the marching contingents, one will stand out for its uniqueness: the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) animal contingent, led for the first time by a woman officer, Captain Harshita Raghav.

    A second-generation officer, Harshita is the daughter of a retired Group Captain from the Indian Air Force. Her childhood was nomadic, typical of defence forces children, with schooling across Kendriya Vidyalayas in various parts of India — from the Northeast to the South, Central regions to Maharashtra. “As a fauji kid, we get to visit so many places,” she recalls.

    This mobility instilled adaptability, but her true passion emerged early: animals. From childhood, she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. “Ever since I knew there was a person who could treat animals, I decided to become that person,” she says. Seeing her father in uniform daily inspired her to merge that dream with service in the Armed Forces.

    A poignant childhood memory underscores her bond with animals. At age eight, she rescued an injured stray dog, secretly nursing its wounds and sneaking it into her room at night. When her parents discovered and relocated the dog, young Harshita’s protest was firm — she refused to attend school until the pet returned. Her determination prevailed; the dog, who lived to 17 years, became a cherished family member. 

    Harshita pursued her childhood ambition with a Bachelor’s in Veterinary Science from Mumbai Veterinary College. When the RVC began inducting women officers in 2023, she seized the opportunity. She was among the first batch of four women commissioned that year. “It is the perfect combo—being in the Armed Forces and serving animals,” she reflects. Selection was fiercely competitive, yet her excellence shone through. During training at the Officers Training Academy and the RVC Centre and College in Meerut, she earned the “Best Officer” award in her batch of 20, recognized for conduct, leadership, and overall performance.

    The 20-week training was rigorous and equal for all — no discrimination based on gender. “It combined basic military skills, where they teach you to become an officer. With weapon training, drill, physical fitness standards, with specialised technical veterinary care for equines and canines in service. “Military training is equal for all,” she emphasizes.

    Leading the RVC contingent is a profound honor for this officer in her late 20s. “All four women officers are equally capable,” Harshita notes, attributing her selection to her proven record. 

    Jan 25, 2026 08:01 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prez Murmu greets citizens on National Voters Day

    President Murmu said,

    "Dear fellow citizens,

    Today, the 25th of January, is celebrated as 'National Voters' Day' in our country. Our adult citizens enthusiastically cast their votes to elect their representatives. Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar believed that the exercise of the right to vote leads to political education. Our voters, in line with Babasaheb's vision, are demonstrating their political awareness. The increasing participation of women in voting adds a powerful dimension to our Republic."

    Jan 25, 2026 07:52 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prez Murmu lauds farmers, healthcare workers, artists, crafts-persons

    President Murmu said

    "Dear fellow citizens,

    All of you are strengthening our vibrant republic. The valiant soldiers of our three armed forces are always vigilant in the defence of our motherland. Our dedicated personnel in the police and in the Central Armed Police Forces are continuously and diligently working for the internal security of the people. Our farmers toil hard to produce food for the people.

    The path-breaking and talented women of our country are setting new benchmarks in many fields. Our accomplished doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers are dedicated to taking care of the health of the people. Our committed sanitation workers play a major role in maintaining cleanliness in our country. Our enlightened teachers are shaping future generations. Our world-class scientists and engineers are giving new direction to the country's development. Our industrious workers are rebuilding the nation.

    With their talent and contributions, our promising youth and children strengthen our faith in the great future of our country. Our talented artists, crafts-persons and writers are giving modern expression to our rich traditions. Experts from various fields are guiding the multi-faceted development of the country. Our energetic entrepreneurs are contributing immensely towards making the country developed and self-reliant. Individuals and institutions serving society selflessly are illuminating the lives of countless people with their work.

    All the people working in the government and the non-government sectors, discharging their duties sincerely and efficiently are contributing to nation-building. Peoples’ representatives, committed to public service, are helping achieve welfare and development goals in line with popular aspirations. Thus, all enlightened and sensitive citizens are advancing the progress of our Republic. I wholeheartedly appreciate all fellow citizens who are working to strengthen our Republic. Overseas Indians bring glory to the image of our Republic on the global stage. I convey my special appreciation to them."

    Jan 25, 2026 07:37 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu hails role of women in making of Viksit Bharat

    Hailing women for breaking sterotypes, Murmu said, “The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, which seeks to take political empowerment of women to greater heights, will provide unprecedented strength to the idea of women-led development. The role of Nari Shakti will be crucial in the making of Viksit Bharat. With increasing contribution by women, our country will set an example of an inclusive Republic based on gender equality.”

    Jan 25, 2026 07:19 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prez Murmu hails Vande Mataram

    Prez Murmu said, "Since 7th November last year, celebrations marking 150 years of the composition of our national song 'Vande Mataram' are also being organised. This song which is a prayer to the divine form of Bharat Mata, instils patriotism in every Indian. The great nationalist poet Subramanya Bharati composed the song “Vande Mataram Yenbom”, in the Tamil language, meaning “Let us chant Vande Mataram”, and connected the masses on an even larger scale with the spirit of Vande Mataram. Translations of this song in other Indian languages also became popular. Sri Aurobindo translated this song into English. ‘Vande Mataram’, composed by the venerable Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is our lyrical national prayer.

    Jan 25, 2026 07:13 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prez Murmu hails Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

    President Murmu continues her address to the nation. Murmu says, "Lauh Purush, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, unified our nation. Last year, on 31st October, a grateful nation enthusiastically celebrated his 150th birth anniversary. Commemorative events related to his 150th Jayanti are being celebrated. These celebrations strengthen the spirit of national unity and pride among the people. From north to south and from east to west, the fabric of our ancient cultural unity was woven by our ancestors. Every effort to promote this spirit of oneness is highly commendable."

    Jan 25, 2026 07:10 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prez Murmu lauds the Constitution

    President Murmu said, "Our Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in world history. The ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic. The framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions."

    Jan 25, 2026 07:08 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu extends Republic Day greetings

    President Droupadi Murmu is addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day. Extending greetings, Murmu said, “We, the people of India, at home and overseas, are going to celebrate Republic Day with fervour. I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on this National Festival. The auspicious occasion of Republic Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the status and direction of our country in the past, present, and future. The force of our freedom movement changed the status of our country on 15th August, 1947. India became Independent. We became the architects of our own national destiny.”

    Jan 25, 2026 06:55 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Camels, ponies to march at Republic Day Parade

    At the annual Republic Day parades, the Indian Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) are generally represented by the dog squad. This year, in a first, other animals will also be part of the parade.

    What does the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) do?

    The RVC is a specialised Corps of the Indian Army responsible for the breeding, rearing, and training of Army animals, including horses, mules and Army dogs. It ensures the operational readiness of these animals for combat, reconnaissance, and logistics, particularly in high-altitude and difficult terrain, while also providing veterinary care and supporting counter-terrorism operations.

    The RVC is one of the oldest branches of the Indian Army, tracing its foundation to the Stud Department established in Bengal in 1779. After periodic reorganisations — from Army Veterinary Corps (India) in 1920 to Indian Remount and Veterinary Corps in 1950 — it was formally established as the Remount and Veterinary Corps in 1960. The Corps motto is ‘Pashu Seva Asmakam Dharma (Service to animals is our duty)’. Read more

    Jan 25, 2026 06:41 PM IST
    India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Dharmendra, V S Achuthanandhan honoured to be with Padma Vibhushan

    On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the list of Padma awardees and Bollywood’s late actor Dharmendra Singh Deol and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandhan would be conferred with Padma Vibhushan.

    Jan 25, 2026 06:29 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE blog!

    With much grandeur, Republic Day celebrations will be held tomorrow. President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on the eve of Republic Day at 7 pm.

    The spectacular Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort. Security has been tightened across the national capital ahead of the day.

    Stay tuned here for the latest updates on the 77th Republic Day.

