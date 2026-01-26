India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu hails role of women in making of Viksit Bharat

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of Republic Day.

India’s 77th Republic Day Parade 2026, Flag Hosting Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day and underlined about the role of women in making of Viksit Bharat, the importance of domestic production amid the rising threats of US tariffs. Hailing women for breaking sterotypes, Murmu said, “The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, which seeks to take political empowerment of women to greater heights, will provide unprecedented strength to the idea of women-led development. The role of Nari Shakti will be crucial in the making of Viksit Bharat. With increasing contribution by women, our country will set an example of an inclusive Republic based on gender equality.”

Lauding Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Murmu said, “Lauh Purush, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, unified our nation. Last year, on 31st October, a grateful nation enthusiastically celebrated his 150th birth anniversary. Commemorative events related to his 150th Jayanti are being celebrated. These celebrations strengthen the spirit of national unity and pride among the people. From north to south and from east to west, the fabric of our ancient cultural unity was woven by our ancestors. Every effort to promote this spirit of oneness is highly commendable.”

Story continues below this ad Extending greetings, Murmu said, “We, the people of India, at home and overseas, are going to celebrate Republic Day with fervour. I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on this National Festival. The auspicious occasion of Republic Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the status and direction of our country in the past, present, and future. The force of our freedom movement changed the status of our country on 15th August, 1947. India became Independent. We became the architects of our own national destiny.” Padma awards: On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the list of Padma awardees and Bollywood’s late actor Dharmendra Singh Deol and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandhan would be conferred with Padma Vibhushan. The awards will be conferred by the President of India following the Republic Day parade at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Vande Mataram will reverberate through India’s Republic Day celebrations this time, with the Culture Ministry set to showcase a tablue titled ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ at the parade. Also on display will be a series of paintings created by Tenjendra Kumar Mitra in 1923, illustrating the verse of ‘Vande Mataram’ published in ‘Bande Mataram Album’ (1923). Live Updates Jan 26, 2026 03:20 AM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Why India Celebrates Republic Day on January 26, History, Significance and Importance Every year on January 26, Republic Day commemorates the establishment of the Indian Constitution, which is considered the supreme law of the land and must be followed by all citizens. This year, India will be celebrating its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, falling on a Monday. Republic Day 2026: Historical Background and Significance India gained independence on August 15, 1947, a date set by Lord Louis Mountbatten to commemorate the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender to Allied powers during World War II. India lacked a constitution after gaining independence. The laws were based on a common law system and a modified version of the British government’s “Government of India Act, 1935”. Approximately two weeks later, a Drafting Committee was formed to design the Indian Constitution, with Dr BR Ambedkar as chairman. The Indian Constitution was finally completed and enacted on November 26, 1949, often known as “Constitution Day”. Jan 26, 2026 02:45 AM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Pune cops to get President's medal for distinguished services Two officers from Pimpri Chinchwad police – assistant commissioner of police Vitthal Kubade and police inspector Amol Phadtare — have been nominated for the President’s medal for Distinguished Services. Both officers have worked in different police establishments and were also part of anti-naxal operations. Phadtare has even worked with the elite C 60 – Commando squad in naxal affected areas of Gadchiroli district. In his 29 years of police service, Gawade has received 1,170 rewards. Among his best actions during his postings at the local crime branch (LCB), he played a role in the arrest of as many as 440 wanted accused, with the recovery of 47 firearms from their possession. Jan 26, 2026 12:53 AM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Meet the Rajasthani folk artists honoured with Padma Shri Rajasthani folk artists Gafruddin Mewati Jogi and Taga Ram Bheel were on Sunday announced as recipients of the Padma Shri awards in the ‘unsung heroes’ category. Gafruddin, 68, is known for folk and traditional music, particularly the bhapang. Also known as the ‘talking drum’, bhapang is a rhythmic percussion instrument made of a hollow dry pumpkin shell mounted with goatskin. Hailing from the Mewati Jogi community, Gafruddin received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award last year from President Droupadi Murmu. In its citation, the Akademi said that Gafruddin “also happens to be the last surviving folk artist who knows and performs all the 2,500-plus dohas of Pandun ka kada (Mahabharata)”. “I learnt bhapang from my father, Budh Singh Jogi. We used to perform together; he used to play jogiya sarangi, and I would play bhapang alongside him. One of my uncles used to be on harmonium, another on dholak,” Gafruddin told The Indian Express. Read Full Report Jan 25, 2026 10:43 PM IST R-day parade: Perfect combo being in Armed Forces and serving animals, says first woman officer to lead animal contingent As the sun rises over Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026 and India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, among the marching contingents, one will stand out for its uniqueness: the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) animal contingent, led for the first time by a woman officer, Captain Harshita Raghav. A second-generation officer, Harshita is the daughter of a retired Group Captain from the Indian Air Force. Her childhood was nomadic, typical of defence forces children, with schooling across Kendriya Vidyalayas in various parts of India — from the Northeast to the South, Central regions to Maharashtra. “As a fauji kid, we get to visit so many places,” she recalls. This mobility instilled adaptability, but her true passion emerged early: animals. From childhood, she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. “Ever since I knew there was a person who could treat animals, I decided to become that person,” she says. Seeing her father in uniform daily inspired her to merge that dream with service in the Armed Forces. A poignant childhood memory underscores her bond with animals. At age eight, she rescued an injured stray dog, secretly nursing its wounds and sneaking it into her room at night. When her parents discovered and relocated the dog, young Harshita’s protest was firm — she refused to attend school until the pet returned. Her determination prevailed; the dog, who lived to 17 years, became a cherished family member. Harshita pursued her childhood ambition with a Bachelor’s in Veterinary Science from Mumbai Veterinary College. When the RVC began inducting women officers in 2023, she seized the opportunity. She was among the first batch of four women commissioned that year. “It is the perfect combo—being in the Armed Forces and serving animals,” she reflects. Selection was fiercely competitive, yet her excellence shone through. During training at the Officers Training Academy and the RVC Centre and College in Meerut, she earned the “Best Officer” award in her batch of 20, recognized for conduct, leadership, and overall performance. Read more Jan 25, 2026 09:17 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: How to send Republic Day wishes stickers on WhatsApp Although the primary aspect of the celebration remains through the Republic Day parade, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural programmes, the way people relate to each other on this day has been changing over time. In the digital age, where the digital footprint precedes the physical footprint in almost every sphere of modern living, the necessity for platforms like WhatsApp assumes prominence when it comes to enabling the sharing of festive and patriotic wishes. This Republic Day, users are turning to India-themed stickers to express their emotions more colourfully and engagingly. “A wide variety of stickers related to Republic Day 2026 can be found on various third-party applications like ‘Sticker.ly,’ which can be downloaded for free on both Android and iOS devices. After installing the application on the devices, the user can just type ‘ Republic Day ‘ or ‘ 26 January ‘ within the downloaded application to find the stickers related to the event, which can further be sent directly on the WhatsApp chat screen using just a single click.” Read more Jan 25, 2026 08:49 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates:Perfect combo being in Armed Forces and serving animals, says first woman officer to lead animal contingent As the sun rises over Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026 and India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, among the marching contingents, one will stand out for its uniqueness: the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) animal contingent, led for the first time by a woman officer, Captain Harshita Raghav.

A second-generation officer, Harshita is the daughter of a retired Group Captain from the Indian Air Force. Her childhood was nomadic, typical of defence forces children, with schooling across Kendriya Vidyalayas in various parts of India — from the Northeast to the South, Central regions to Maharashtra. “As a fauji kid, we get to visit so many places,” she recalls. This mobility instilled adaptability, but her true passion emerged early: animals. From childhood, she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. “Ever since I knew there was a person who could treat animals, I decided to become that person,” she says. Seeing her father in uniform daily inspired her to merge that dream with service in the Armed Forces.

A poignant childhood memory underscores her bond with animals. At age eight, she rescued an injured stray dog, secretly nursing its wounds and sneaking it into her room at night. When her parents discovered and relocated the dog, young Harshita’s protest was firm — she refused to attend school until the pet returned. Her determination prevailed; the dog, who lived to 17 years, became a cherished family member.

Harshita pursued her childhood ambition with a Bachelor’s in Veterinary Science from Mumbai Veterinary College. When the RVC began inducting women officers in 2023, she seized the opportunity. She was among the first batch of four women commissioned that year. “It is the perfect combo—being in the Armed Forces and serving animals,” she reflects. Selection was fiercely competitive, yet her excellence shone through. During training at the Officers Training Academy and the RVC Centre and College in Meerut, she earned the “Best Officer” award in her batch of 20, recognized for conduct, leadership, and overall performance.

The 20-week training was rigorous and equal for all — no discrimination based on gender. “It combined basic military skills, where they teach you to become an officer. With weapon training, drill, physical fitness standards, with specialised technical veterinary care for equines and canines in service. “Military training is equal for all,” she emphasizes.

Leading the RVC contingent is a profound honor for this officer in her late 20s. “All four women officers are equally capable,” Harshita notes, attributing her selection to her proven record. Jan 25, 2026 08:01 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prez Murmu greets citizens on National Voters Day President Murmu said, "Dear fellow citizens, Today, the 25th of January, is celebrated as 'National Voters' Day' in our country. Our adult citizens enthusiastically cast their votes to elect their representatives. Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar believed that the exercise of the right to vote leads to political education. Our voters, in line with Babasaheb's vision, are demonstrating their political awareness. The increasing participation of women in voting adds a powerful dimension to our Republic." Jan 25, 2026 07:52 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prez Murmu lauds farmers, healthcare workers, artists, crafts-persons President Murmu said "Dear fellow citizens, All of you are strengthening our vibrant republic. The valiant soldiers of our three armed forces are always vigilant in the defence of our motherland. Our dedicated personnel in the police and in the Central Armed Police Forces are continuously and diligently working for the internal security of the people. Our farmers toil hard to produce food for the people. The path-breaking and talented women of our country are setting new benchmarks in many fields. Our accomplished doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers are dedicated to taking care of the health of the people. Our committed sanitation workers play a major role in maintaining cleanliness in our country. Our enlightened teachers are shaping future generations. Our world-class scientists and engineers are giving new direction to the country's development. Our industrious workers are rebuilding the nation. With their talent and contributions, our promising youth and children strengthen our faith in the great future of our country. Our talented artists, crafts-persons and writers are giving modern expression to our rich traditions. Experts from various fields are guiding the multi-faceted development of the country. Our energetic entrepreneurs are contributing immensely towards making the country developed and self-reliant. Individuals and institutions serving society selflessly are illuminating the lives of countless people with their work. All the people working in the government and the non-government sectors, discharging their duties sincerely and efficiently are contributing to nation-building. Peoples’ representatives, committed to public service, are helping achieve welfare and development goals in line with popular aspirations. Thus, all enlightened and sensitive citizens are advancing the progress of our Republic. I wholeheartedly appreciate all fellow citizens who are working to strengthen our Republic. Overseas Indians bring glory to the image of our Republic on the global stage. I convey my special appreciation to them." Jan 25, 2026 07:37 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu hails role of women in making of Viksit Bharat Hailing women for breaking sterotypes, Murmu said, “The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, which seeks to take political empowerment of women to greater heights, will provide unprecedented strength to the idea of women-led development. The role of Nari Shakti will be crucial in the making of Viksit Bharat. With increasing contribution by women, our country will set an example of an inclusive Republic based on gender equality.” Jan 25, 2026 07:19 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prez Murmu hails Vande Mataram Prez Murmu said, "Since 7th November last year, celebrations marking 150 years of the composition of our national song 'Vande Mataram' are also being organised. This song which is a prayer to the divine form of Bharat Mata, instils patriotism in every Indian. The great nationalist poet Subramanya Bharati composed the song “Vande Mataram Yenbom”, in the Tamil language, meaning “Let us chant Vande Mataram”, and connected the masses on an even larger scale with the spirit of Vande Mataram. Translations of this song in other Indian languages also became popular. Sri Aurobindo translated this song into English. ‘Vande Mataram’, composed by the venerable Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is our lyrical national prayer. Jan 25, 2026 07:13 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prez Murmu hails Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel President Murmu continues her address to the nation. Murmu says, "Lauh Purush, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, unified our nation. Last year, on 31st October, a grateful nation enthusiastically celebrated his 150th birth anniversary. Commemorative events related to his 150th Jayanti are being celebrated. These celebrations strengthen the spirit of national unity and pride among the people. From north to south and from east to west, the fabric of our ancient cultural unity was woven by our ancestors. Every effort to promote this spirit of oneness is highly commendable." Jan 25, 2026 07:10 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Prez Murmu lauds the Constitution President Murmu said, "Our Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in world history. The ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic. The framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions." Jan 25, 2026 07:08 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu extends Republic Day greetings President Droupadi Murmu is addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day. Extending greetings, Murmu said, “We, the people of India, at home and overseas, are going to celebrate Republic Day with fervour. I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on this National Festival. The auspicious occasion of Republic Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the status and direction of our country in the past, present, and future. The force of our freedom movement changed the status of our country on 15th August, 1947. India became Independent. We became the architects of our own national destiny.” Jan 25, 2026 06:55 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Camels, ponies to march at Republic Day Parade At the annual Republic Day parades, the Indian Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) are generally represented by the dog squad. This year, in a first, other animals will also be part of the parade. What does the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) do? The RVC is a specialised Corps of the Indian Army responsible for the breeding, rearing, and training of Army animals, including horses, mules and Army dogs. It ensures the operational readiness of these animals for combat, reconnaissance, and logistics, particularly in high-altitude and difficult terrain, while also providing veterinary care and supporting counter-terrorism operations. The RVC is one of the oldest branches of the Indian Army, tracing its foundation to the Stud Department established in Bengal in 1779. After periodic reorganisations — from Army Veterinary Corps (India) in 1920 to Indian Remount and Veterinary Corps in 1950 — it was formally established as the Remount and Veterinary Corps in 1960. The Corps motto is ‘Pashu Seva Asmakam Dharma (Service to animals is our duty)’. Read more Jan 25, 2026 06:41 PM IST India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Dharmendra, V S Achuthanandhan honoured to be with Padma Vibhushan On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the list of Padma awardees and Bollywood’s late actor Dharmendra Singh Deol and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandhan would be conferred with Padma Vibhushan. Jan 25, 2026 06:29 PM IST Hello and welcome to India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE blog! With much grandeur, Republic Day celebrations will be held tomorrow. President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on the eve of Republic Day at 7 pm. The spectacular Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort. Security has been tightened across the national capital ahead of the day. Stay tuned here for the latest updates on the 77th Republic Day.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd