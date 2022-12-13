India wins 6 gold medals at 19th International Junior Science Olympiad in Bogota, tops list

With six gold medals – one won by each member of the contingent – India topped the 19th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), 2022, held in Bogota, Colombia, from December 2 to December 12. This is the third consecutive year and fourth overall that India has put up an all-gold performance at the IJSO.

In total, 20 gold, 42 silver, and 59 bronze medals were awarded at the IJSO. India won the award for the Best Team, being the only country to win six gold medals. Three members of the Indian contingent also jointly won a bronze in the Experimental category.

The team included Aritra Malhotra from Delhi, Rajdeep Mishra from Jamnagar, Devesh Bhaiya from Jalgaon, Vasu Vijay from Kota, Banibrata Majee from Hyderabad, and Avaneesh Bansal from Dehradun.

The team was accompanied by three leaders — Prof (retd) Chitra Joshi (R Ruia Jr College, Mumbai), Dr Subhojit Sen (UM-DAE CEBS, Mumbai), Vishal Dev Ashok (SIES, College of Science & Arts, Mumbai) – and one scientific observer, JP Gadre from Abasaheb Garware College, Pune.

There were 203 students from 35 participating countries in this year’s IJSO. This edition of the competition was originally scheduled to be held in Kyiv, Ukraine but was shifted to Bogota, Colombia owing to the war in the European country.