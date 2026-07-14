Five gold medals in Physics Olympiad ‘shows Yuva Shakti’s limitless potential’: PM Narendra Modi

With five students individually bagging gold medals at the International Physics Olympiad in Colombia last week, India jointly secured the top spot in what is considered as one the world’s toughest competitions.

Kanishk Jain (Pune), Shresth Suraiya (Mumbai), Riddhesh Bendale (Indore), Rishit Garg (New Delhi) and Svarit Joshi (Ahmedabad) competed against more than 300 students from 86 other countries studying in Class 8 to 12. As a team, India was tied at the No. 1 rank with China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan.

The competition has both theory and practical components and tests the students on their problem-solving skills.

This is only the second time after 2018 when all five Indian students returned with gold medals since India started participating in the Physics Olympiad in 1998. Bhaskar Gupta, Lay Jain, Nishant Abhangi, Pawan Goyal and Siddharth Tiwari were the gold medallists last time.