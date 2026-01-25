India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train to run with 20 coaches from Jan 26 – route, stoppages

20 coach Vande Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways is enhancing the seating capacity of the existing Vande Bharat trains to provide more comfortable journey for passengers. As part of this initiative, the national transporter has revised the coach composition of the country’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train.

India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train – Route, Train number

India’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024. The train runs between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central. This train is being maintained and operated by the Western Railway (WR) zone.

In a statement, Western Railway said: “In view of the increasing demand from passengers, Western Railway will operate the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (22961/22962) with a 20-coach rake from January 26 to March 7, 2026. During this period, 4 additional AC chair car coaches will be temporarily added, increasing the train’s total capacity by 278 additional passengers and providing greater convenience, comfort, and safe travel to passengers.”