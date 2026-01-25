India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train to run with 20 coaches from Jan 26 – route, stoppages

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train Route, Stoppage, Timing: India’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024.

20 coach Vande Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways is enhancing the seating capacity of the existing Vande Bharat trains to provide more comfortable journey for passengers. As part of this initiative, the national transporter has revised the coach composition of the country’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train.

India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train – Route, Train number

India’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024. The train runs between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central. This train is being maintained and operated by the Western Railway (WR) zone.

In a statement, Western Railway said: “In view of the increasing demand from passengers, Western Railway will operate the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (22961/22962) with a 20-coach rake from January 26 to March 7, 2026. During this period, 4 additional AC chair car coaches will be temporarily added, increasing the train’s total capacity by 278 additional passengers and providing greater convenience, comfort, and safe travel to passengers.”

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train to run with 20 coaches

The train number 22962/22961 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train commenced its commercial journey from March 13, 2024. The train was launched with 16 coaches. However, now the train will run with 20 coaches to meet the rising demand. According to the national transporter, four additional AC chair car coaches will be added from January 26, increasing the train’s total capacity by 278 passengers.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train: Distance, Travel time

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train covers a distance of 491 km in 05:40 hrs. This train operates on all days of the week except Sunday.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, train number 22961/22962 Vande Bharat Express stops at four railway stations. These are: Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.

