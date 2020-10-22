Independent MLA withdraws support to BJP-led govt in Goa

CM Pramod Sawant

Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar Wednesday announced that he is withdrawing support to the BJP-led government in Goa. The announcement came after a war of words between him and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over allocation of land for an IIT.

The altercation started after Gaonkar said that the IIT is being proposed in another constituency despite him offering a place in the constituency he represents.

Over the week, Gaonkar also accused the government of not managing the affairs of the state run sugar co-operative and “allowing its slow death”.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sawant trashed Gaonkar’s allegations and said, “Gaonkar was busy in land deals and because the setting was not done properly he first refused to hand over the land to the government.”

At a press meet Wednesday, Gaonkar said, “The government can set up an inquiry on me. Find if I have done any land deals in Sanguem. The comments, that too coming from a chief minister, were not in good taste.”

