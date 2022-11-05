scorecardresearch
Independent India’s first voter, Shyam Saran Negi, passes away in Himachal Pradesh

Negi, who was 105, will be cremated with full state honours, officials said

Negi, then 34 years old, cast his vote at Kalpa and became the first voter in free India. (Express Photo)

Shyam Saran Negi, Independent India’s first voter, passed away in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur on Saturday. He was 105. Negi died of natural causes and will be cremated with full state honours, officials in Kinnaur said.

Negi, who first voted in 1952, had even cast his postal ballot vote for the 2022 Assembly elections two days ago.

During India’s first general elections in 1951-52, polling in Kinnaur was held several months before the rest of the country because of geographical reasons – the district being a high-altitude region, snowfall would have made the exercise difficult during the winter. Negi, then 34 years old, cast his vote at Kalpa and became the first voter in free India.

Born on July 1, 1917, Negi claimed he had cast his vote in every parliamentary, Assembly and panchayat election.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences on Negi’s death and said that he had cast his vote for the 34th time, fulfilling his responsibility as a citizen.

Negi was featured in several awareness campaigns and ads of the Election Commission and private companies.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 10:14:44 am
