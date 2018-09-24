Independent councillor shot dead in SDM office premises in Rajasthan

SDM Avi Garg said Saharan had visited him for some work and when he was leaving, firing took place near the boundary wall of his office.(Representational) SDM Avi Garg said Saharan had visited him for some work and when he was leaving, firing took place near the boundary wall of his office.(Representational)

An independent councillor was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight in the sub-divisional magistrate office premises in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan Monday, police said. The man, identified as Harveer Saharan, had gone to the SDM office for some work, they said.

SDM Avi Garg said Saharan had visited him for some work and when he was leaving, firing took place near the boundary wall of his office.

He was admitted to a district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused, identified as Ramniwas. There were nearly 50 people present in the office premises when the incident took place, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App