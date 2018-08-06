Youth held from bus bound for Delhi, ‘terror attack foiled’

The accused boarded the Delhi-bound bus from General Bus Stand area in Jammu around 11 pm and when the vehicle reached Gandhi Nagar, security agencies stopped it and arrested him. (Representational Image) The accused boarded the Delhi-bound bus from General Bus Stand area in Jammu around 11 pm and when the vehicle reached Gandhi Nagar, security agencies stopped it and arrested him. (Representational Image)

Security agencies claimed to have foiled a major terror attack in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with the arrest of a Kashmiri youth late Sunday night from a Delhi-bound bus in Jammu. The youth, they claimed, was carrying explosives.

Sources said eight live grenades and cash worth nearly Rs 60,580 were seized from him. Though he had no past record as a militant, sources said he was on the radar of security agencies when he reached Jammu from the Valley.

He boarded the Delhi-bound bus from General Bus Stand area in Jammu around 11 pm and when the vehicle reached Gandhi Nagar, security agencies stopped it and arrested him.

In view of the Independence Day celebrations, police and security agencies have been maintaining high alert.

