Independence Day: Where and how to watch PM Modi’s speech, flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort

India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi. This will be PM Modi’s fifth speech. Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the national capital and many other parts of the country.

Parking facilities at the metro stations in the national capital will not be available from Tuesday morning till 2 pm on August 15, officials said on Monday. However, there would be no restrictions on entry and exit at any of the metro stations, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official told PTI.

Where and how to watch I-Day celebrations

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the day’s programmes on the national broadcaster Doordarshan from 6.35 am on August 15. The event will be live streamed on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel as well. YouTube associated with the national broadcaster in 2013 to host the live streams of the celebrations of national festivals.

“This association will enable millions of Indians worldwide to enjoy high definition live feed on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel and get front row access to all celebrations lined up for the grand event,” YouTube was quoted as saying by PTI in its press release.

