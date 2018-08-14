Independence Day 2018: These trains will be rescheduled on August 15

According to Northern Railway, train services will remain affected in north India on August 15. According to Northern Railway, train services will remain affected in north India on August 15.

Certain train services will be affected on August 15 due to Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, Northern Railway has said. A notice shared on the Northern Railway website stated that the train movement between Delhi Jn and Delhi Shahdara Station will remain temporarily suspended for o­ne hour forty-five minutes from 6.45 a.m. to 8.30 a.m on August 15.

A catalogue of train rescheduling, cancellation, regulation and diversion routes was listed on the site. Here is the list:

Independence Day – Trains cancelled

Train no. 64437 from Ghaziabad to Delhi EMU and train no. 64402 from Delhi Jn to Ghaziabad EMU will remain cancelled.

Trains diversion

Train no.15484 from Delhi Jn to Alipurduar Sikkim Mahananda Express train will be diverted to run via New Delhi- Tilak Bridge.

Train no. 14044 from Delhi Jn to Kotdwara Garhwal Express train will be diverted to run via New Delhi-Tilak Bridge.

Train no. 12312 from Kalka to Howrah Mail will be diverted to run via New Delhi-Tilak Bridge.

Train no. 64004 from Sonepat-DelhiJn-Sahibabad EMU train will be diverted to run via Subzi Mandi – New Delhi -Tilak Bridge – Sahibabad.

Trains to be regulated

The 14207 Pratapgarh- Delhi Padmavat Express train will be regulated at Delhi Shahadra.

The 12225 Azamgarh- Delhi Jn. Kaifiyaat Express train will be regulated at Sahibabad.

The 14042 Dehradun – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Mussoorie Expresstrain will be regulated at Sahibabad.

The 64111 Khurja –Shakurbasti EMU train will be regulated at Sahibabad if required.

The 64567 Bulandshahar- Tilak Bridge EMU train will be regulated at Ghaziabad if required.

The 64558 Saharanpur-Delhi MEMU train will be regulated at Ghaziabad if required.

The 74022 Shamli -Delhi Jn. DEMU train will be regulated at Noli if required.

The 15910 Lal Garh- Dibrugarh Avadh Assam express train will be regulated at Delhi Jn till clearance.

Rescheduling /short termination/origination of trains

The 54058 Shamli – Delhi Jn passenger train will depart from Shamli at 4.30 a.m instead of 3.15 a.m.

The 51914 Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train will be short terminated at Delhi Shahdara.

The 74021 Delhi- Saharanpur DMU train scheduled to depart at 7.35 a.m from Delhi Jn will be rescheduled to depart at 9.00 a.m. and will short terminate at Shamli and will remain partially cancelled between Shamli- Saharanpur.

The 74024 Saharanpur – Delhi Jn. DMU train will short originate from Shamli and will remain partially cancelled between Saharanpur -Shamli.

