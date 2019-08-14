Independence Day: Three women IAF officers to assist PM Modi with flag hoisting during ceremony

On the occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day Thursday, three women Indian Air Force officers will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremony, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence. The statement further said that Flying Officer Preetam Sangwan will assist PM Modi in the unfurling of the national flag, while Flight Lieutenant Jyoti Yadav and Flight Lieutenant Mansi Geda will be positioned on either side of the saluting dais for the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, a heavy layer of security has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident in the national capital on Independence Day. The Delhi Police is using cameras equipped with facial recognition software for the first time to secure the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the 73rd Independence Day, officials told PTI on Wednesday.

A multi-layered security arrangement, involving SWAT commandos and NSG snipers, is being put in place for the national capital in view of the Centre scrapping the constitutional provisions that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status and tensions with Pakistan. Army, paramilitary forces and 20,000 Delhi Police personnel have also been deployed.

To identify suspects around the historic Red Fort, police is using cameras with facial recognition technology and has deployed anti-drone detection systems to secure the skies. Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed around the venue, where ministers, bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people will gather to hear the prime minister.

The roads leading to the Red Fort are under surveillance and police personnel are taking help of trained sniffer dogs to check vehicles in north and central districts of Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)