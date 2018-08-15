Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Independence Day celebrations LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah hoist tricolour at party headquarters

Independence Day celebratioins LIVE updates: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort today — his fifth speech after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014 — leaders of different states have also geared up for the celebration.

Independence Day state LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort today.

India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today. Police have been put on high alert across the nation for security checks to maintain law and order in all the states including Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Amritsar. Army personnel have also been deployed for patrolling and each and every entry and exit points in different cities are under extensive surveillance.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi today — his fifth speech after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014 — leaders of different states have also geared up for the celebration.

Meanwhile, the AAP on Tuesday claimed its MLAs were not invited to the Independence Day function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with party spokesperson and Delhi MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj saying, earlier, invitations for the Republic Day and the Independence Day functions were received by the AAP MLAs when Pranab Mukherjee was the president.

Follow LIVE updates of the 72nd Independence Day function across the states

11:28 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Gujarat unfurl 1100 mtr long flag
10:45 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Fiji is the 1st place where Indian tricolour was hoisted, today
10:27 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi unfurls the tricolour at Party headquarters in Delhi

10:22 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls tri colour

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls the national flag at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

10:15 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Exchange of sweets at Indo-Bangladesh border

In West Bengal, personnel exchange sweets between India and Bangladesh on at the Indo-Bangladesh border at BOP Fulbari

09:59 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Amit Shah hoists national flag at Delhi headquarter
09:57 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami unfurls the tricolour

A famous kite-maker from Amritsar has created special kites with images of freedom fighters and top leaders to mark the day.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday paid rich tributes to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Independence day. Like other states, the metropolis witnesses grand Independence Day celebrations every year on Red Road with police officers, members of the civil society, social organisations and school children taking part in a parade, and Banerjee hoisting the national flag.

On the other hand, a famous kite-maker from Amritsar has created special kites with images of freedom fighters and top leaders to mark the day. In Rajasthan as well, commandos of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and additional policemen have been deployed, including in and around the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where the Independence Day function will take place.

