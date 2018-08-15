Independence Day celebrations LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah hoist tricolour at party headquarters

Independence Day state LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort today. (File photo) Independence Day state LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort today. (File photo)

India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today. Police have been put on high alert across the nation for security checks to maintain law and order in all the states including Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Amritsar. Army personnel have also been deployed for patrolling and each and every entry and exit points in different cities are under extensive surveillance.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi today — his fifth speech after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014 — leaders of different states have also geared up for the celebration.

Meanwhile, the AAP on Tuesday claimed its MLAs were not invited to the Independence Day function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with party spokesperson and Delhi MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj saying, earlier, invitations for the Republic Day and the Independence Day functions were received by the AAP MLAs when Pranab Mukherjee was the president.