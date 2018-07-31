Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Independence Day speech: PM Narendra Modi invites suggestions from public
Independence Day speech: PM Narendra Modi invites suggestions from public

"What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App," PM Modi wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2018 11:09:51 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) “I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days,” Modi further wrote. (File photo)

A fortnight to Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share their thoughts and ideas for his August 15 speech at Red Fort, “What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App,” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days,” Modi further wrote.

Within minutes the tweet was flooded with comments.

The suggestions for the PM’s fifth Independence Day speech can be submitted on the Narendra Modi App as well as on mygov.in (https://www.mygov.in/group-issue/give-suggestions-prime-ministers-speech-independence-day-2018/)

The ideas will be picked up from both the forums and could be included in his speech marking India’s 72nd Independence Day.

Every year Modi reaches out to the public inviting ideas and suggestions for his Independence Day speech.

