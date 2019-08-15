PM Modi I-Day top quotes: ‘We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending’

On India’s 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second NDA government has taken several “pathbreaking” decisions, including abrogation of Article 370, end of Triple Talaq, steps for the welfare of farmers and traders. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Thursday, PM Modi said that the old arrangement in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh encouraged corruption and nepotism.

“Different governments made efforts in 70 years to deal with Kashmir, but it did not bear results; a new approach was needed,” he said about the Centre’s move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are some top quotes from his address:

* Jammu and Kashmir: “We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending. Why did those who are supporting Article 370 make it a permanent provision for J&K and kept it a temporary measure.”

* Triple Talaq: “Scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life. The decision should not be seen through political prism. If we can take steps against ‘Sati’ custom, female foeticide and dowry, then why not against instant triple talaq.”

* Water conservation: “We understand the importance of water conservation and that’s why a new ministry for Jal Shakti has been created. Steps have also been taken to make the medical sector even more people-friendly.”

* One nation, one election: “Discussions should now be held on one nation one election, it is imperative to make the country great. Time has come to take on key challenges head on. One nation, one constitution spirit has become a reality and India is proud of it.”

* Population explosion: “It leads to many difficulties. We have to be concerned about the population explosion. Centre, as well as state governments, should launch schemes to tackle it.”

* Corruption: “Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome. These are menaces that have ruined India for 70 years.”

* GST: “GST brought to life the dream of one nation, one tax. India has also achieved one nation, one grid in the energy sector.”

* Terrorism: “India is strongly fighting against those supporting terrorism. India is not the only target of terrorism in the region. Countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have also been affected.”

* Freedom: “Government should have a minimal role in people’s lives. Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard.”

* Economy: “We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure building. India can become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years.”

* Pollution: “Can we free India from single-use plastic? Time for implementing this idea is now. Let an important step in this direction be made on October 2.”

* Tourism: “There is huge scope to improve our tourism sector. Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect.”