Revocation of J&K’s special status gave Indians opportunity to enjoy ‘complete freedom’: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday said that the decision to modify Article 370 to revoke the special status provided to Jammu & Kashmir has given every Indian the opportunity to enjoy “complete freedom.”

“We all desired that the way we experience the full extent of our freedom in Maharashtra, be similarly possible in every state, that the way we enjoy the fruit of our independence, be possible in that state (Jammu and Kashmir) as well. And that there too citizens get the opportunity to live like we do, daring to protect our freedom,” Bhagwat said at a flag-hoisting event organised by the Hedgewar Memorial Committee in Smriti Mandir, Nagpur.

The RSS chief said while Independence Day has been observed for 73 years, some years have been more special than others, such as the first Independence Day.

Comparing this Independence Day to August 15, 1947 when Indians attained what could not be achieved at the end of the 1857 war, he said, “Today too, on this 73rd birthday, along with the joy of our Independence Day, we have in our minds a faith that if we commit ourselves to something, then we can make impossible into possible.”

About Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sarsanghchalak said, “woh hain to mumkin hain” is not misplaced, and that his determination has seen the decision through.

The decision on Article 370 could only be taken because there was a strong desire in society backing the government’s committment, Bhagwat said, adding, “Today we can say that not only can we run our country but we have the ability to take it to new heights and we have specific evidence this time. We know it every Independence Day, but today we are sensing it in a special way.”

Earlier in the day, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi hoisted the national flag at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur’s Mahal area.