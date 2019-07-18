I-Day: RSS to organise events in Delhi madrasas to remember national heroes

The RSS will be holding a programme in madrasas where the national flag will be hoisted and those who have made sacrifices from 1857 till now will be remembered around Independence Day, a senior functionary said Thursday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s senior member Indresh Kumar made the announcement at an event organised here to discuss the participation of Muslims in nation-building.

“A programme will take place from August 12 to August 15 in Muslim areas and mohallas, madrasas and at different places wherein the national flag will be hoisted, the national anthem will be sung, slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ will be chanted and the sacrifices that have been made from 1857 to 1947 and 1947 till now will be remembered,” Kumar said.