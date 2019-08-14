When and where to watch President Kovind’s address to nation on Independence Day eve

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day at 7 pm on Wednesday. His address will be aired in Hindi and English and will be broadcast by All India Radio and Doordarshan.

All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also deliver a message on the occasion at 6:15 pm today.

Ahead of the Independence Day, security has been stepped up around the Red Fort in the national capital, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 7 am tomorrow. This will be his first Independence Day address after the BJP returned to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Security arrangements have been stepped up amidst the prevailing uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of special status granted to the state.

The full dress rehearsal for the same took place at the Red Fort on Tuesday. 500 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the fort and the Delhi Police will be using facial recognition to identify miscreants.