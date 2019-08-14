President Kovind approves 132 Gallantry Awards, other decorations to security forces

President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday approved 132 awards to Armed Forces Personnel and members of the Paramilitary Forces. In a statement today, the Ministry of Defence announced the military awards on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, eight Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals. Among the winners, notably Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been conferred the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest war-time gallantry medal. The IAF pilot had downed an enemy jet during aerial combat with Pakistan in February and was held in captivity for three days.

Winners of Kirti Chakra

1. Sapper Prakash Jadhav, The corps of Engineers/First Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, Army (Posthumous) 2. Harshpal Singh, Dy Commandant, CRPF, MHA

Winner of Vir Chakra

1. Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan, IAF

Winners of Shaurya Chakra

Winners of Bar to Sena Medal

Winners of Sena Medal