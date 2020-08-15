India’s sovereignty is biggest priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort in New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI)

Without mentioning either China or Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday underlined that India has given a befitting response to those who challenge India’s sovereignty. This comes two months after the Galwan incident in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in eastern Ladakh LAC in violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops.

He said India’s sovereignty is its biggest priority and the Indian soldiers have shown that what the soldiers can do. “The commitment shown by our brave soldiers, what the country can do, that has been seen by the world in Ladakh,” he said in a pointed reference to the Galwan clash.

“Those who challenge India’s sovereignty, be it LoC or LAC, have been given a befitting reply in their own language. What India can do, the world has seen it in Ladakh.”

At the same time, PM Modi also called for cooperation within the countries in South Asia since it is home to one-fourth of the world’s population.

He said their “cooperation” and “partnership” can provide a lot of opportunities for the people in South Asia.

The Prime Minister also said that it is the responsibility of all the leaders in the South Asian region to work for the progress and development of the people in the region.

He also said that with India’s neighbours, whether they share land borders or maritime borders, India is connected through security, development and trust.

He also brought in the theme of “expansionism” while talking about imperialism and colonialism back in the 20th century.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd