Independence Day: PM Modi continues ‘safa’ tradition; opts for saffron, cream turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Continuing his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail at the 74th Independence Day celebrations held at the historic Red Fort here on Saturday.

The prime minister paired the ‘safa’ with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister’s turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ‘safa’, Modi’s eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

Known otherwise to witness a bustling crowd, the annual grand Independence Day event at the Red Fort was scaled down this year in keeping with prescribed safety protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has wreaked havoc across the world.

