On Independence Day, PM Modi announces AI training for 1 crore youth, free online coaching

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, put technology and innovation at the forefront of India’s growth ambitions, calling for leadership in emerging technologies and announcing AI skilling for one crore youth over the next year. He also announced the Centre’s decision to start financial coaching centres to ease the financial burden on students and their families.

PM Modi said new frontiers in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, space, robotics and data centres are opening up rapidly, and stressed the need for India to take the lead in technology and innovation.

In his speech, PM Modi outlined a seven-point framework for ‘Viksit Bharat’. He also identified technology and innovation as the third ‘shakti’ of the “Sapta Dhara” vision, saying rapid advances in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, space, robotics and data centres were opening up new opportunities.