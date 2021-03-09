Independence Day panel meets, PM Modi to kick off celebrations on March 12

STRESSING THAT people’s participation is at the core of celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that the occasion will be an “opportunity to showcase to the world our achievements since 1947”.

The Prime Minister was delivering a video address at the first meeting of the national committee to commemorate 75 years of independence with celebrations titled Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Modi chaired the meeting that was attended by more than 150 of the committee’s 259 members, who gave inputs and suggestions to expand the scope of the celebrations. According to sources, there will be more such meetings in the future where suggestions and inputs will be considered.

The aim of the first meeting was to apprise members of the Government’s roadmap to kick off the celebrations from Sabarmati on March 12, 75 weeks before India turns 75 on August 15, 2022. On the day, a dedicated website and logo will be unveiled by the Prime Minister. The date also marks the 91st anniversary of the Dandi March, with the inaugural event extending to April 5, which denotes the culmination of the civil disobedience campaign led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930.

According to the Government, the members who gave inputs and suggestions included former President Pratibha Patil, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, former Speakers Meira Kumar and Sumitra Mahajan, BJP chief J P Nadda and spiritual scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.

“The country will celebrate the occasion of 75 years of independence with grandeur and enthusiasm befitting the historic nature, glory and importance of the occasion,” Modi said while praising “new ideas” and “diverse thoughts” from members.

According to sources, the Sabarmati event on March 12 will showcase India’s achievements of the last 75 years with focus on technological advancements, and provide a framework for the next 25 years when the country turns 100.

The members of the committee also include Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, artistes such as Lata Mangeshkar and A R Rahman, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, scientists, sportspersons and eminent figures from all walks of life. They include political leaders such as BJP veteran L K Advani, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and former UP CMs Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati.