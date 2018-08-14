On Independence Day, this organisation aims to feed a million of India’s hungry

Follow Us:
Non-profit organisation Robin Hood Army will be carrying out an initiative called the Mission Million 2018 campaign on Independence Day, which aims to have the organisation's volunteers serve meals to one million people in need of food.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2018 12:32:57 pm
The Robin Hood Army is a volunteer organisation that collects surplus food from restaurants to feed needy people. (Source: robinhoodarmy.com)

The Robin Hood Army, a volunteer organisation that collects leftovers from restaurants to feed the hungry, will be carrying out an initiative called the Mission Million 2018 campaign on Independence Day. The initiative aims to serve meals to one million people across the country.

On August 15, over 16,000 volunteers, who are known as Robins, will fan out across 60 towns and cities to serve meals. The food will be taken to orphanages, old-age homes, homeless people, and other groups The organisation has partnered with radio stations, billboard companies and media houses to mobilise local communities and spread awareness about the campaign.

The organisation has also created a platform (robinhoodarmy.com/missionmillion2018) that people can use to engage with political leaders, sports stars and actors and request them to take a stand against hunger in the country. People who wish to contribute can share the video, tweet to influencers listed by the Robin Hood Army, or join the food distribution initiative on August 15.

The Robin Hood Army says it hopes to create a nation where every citizen has the basic opportunity to have three square meals a day. Modelled on Portugal’s Re-Food programme, the Robin Hood project started in Delhi on August 2014 and says that in 2018 it has served food to 60 lakh needy people across 70 cities.

