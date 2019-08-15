‘Changes in J&K will be historic’: Guv hoists Tricolour in first I-Day celebration after abrogation of special status

Amid tight vigil, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday hoisted the national flag in Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir stadium to mark the state’s first Independence Day celebration since the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A earlier this month.

Addressing the gathering, Malik said people need not be worried about their identity after the steps taken by the Centre. “The changes that the Central government has brought are not only historic but also open a new door for the development of the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh,” Malik said.

The Governor also said that the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and sustained efforts by armed forces have ensured that terrorists have accepted their defeat.

“Terrorists have accepted defeat after sustained action from armed forces. Stone-pelting incidents and recruitment in terror outfits have come down. My government is committed to the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley,” he told the crowd.

There is a sharp decline in terror recruitment and incidents of stone pelting after Friday prayers, Malik said.

The Governor also inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Restrictions were put in place in the wake of the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

On Wednesday, prohibitions were eased in Srinagar to allow public and vehicle movement. Barricades and concertina wire spools have come up on roads leading to the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, the venue for the Independence Day event.

Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal, who is the spokesperson for the J&K administration, had told reporters: “The restrictions were eased on Wednesday. The overall security situation continues to be calm and there are no reports of any major untoward incident… there will be some restrictions tomorrow.”

ADGP (Law and Order) Munir Khan had said: “The situation in the whole of the state is completely under control… As far as Kashmir division is concerned, restrictions are in place at certain places. These are imposed after assessing the situation of that particular area. Relaxation is given after assessing the situation.”

“There have been localised incidents… these have been dealt with locally. There have been a few pellet injuries.” He said the main focus is on the Independence Day event and “all preparations and arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations”.