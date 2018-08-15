Independence Day: Images that defined India’s history

Jawaharlal Nehru, as he delivered his famous speech on the midnight of August 14-15, 1947. (Express archive photo) Jawaharlal Nehru, as he delivered his famous speech on the midnight of August 14-15, 1947. (Express archive photo)

On this day in 1947, India became an autonomous state by breaking itself free from the clutches of the British rule. The country is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today. The Indian Express has compiled some of the most powerful images that have inspired, shocked and moved us as a nation.

For most Indians, the words of that iconic speech from August 15, 1947, are permanently etched in the mind: “Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now that time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of today’s midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”

Tryst with destiny speech – 1947

Pandit Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the Midnight session of the constituent assembly of India held on 14 and 15 August 1947. (Express archive photo)

Partition – 1947

The euphoria of independence was short-lived. Millions of Muslims, unsure and afraid of what awaited them in largely Hindu India, travelled towards Pakistan. Millions of Hindus and Sikhs, similarly terrified and uncertain, made the journey in the opposite direction. Hundreds of thousands never made it across. The violence that followed Partition is one of the darkest chapters of the region’s history.

There are stories of trains full of corpses arriving in both India and Pakistan. (File Photo) There are stories of trains full of corpses arriving in both India and Pakistan. (File Photo)

Mahatma Gandhi assassination – 1948

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead at point blank range in New Delhi on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse, a right-wing advocate of Hindu nationalism. The assassination case had led to the conviction and execution of Nathuram Vinayak Godse and Narayan Apte on November 15, 1949.

Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru lying a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. (Express archive photo) Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru lying a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. (Express archive photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru death – 1964

Prime Minister Prime Minister Indira Gandhi offering floral tributes at the Samadhi of Jawahar Lal Nehru in Shantivan, Delhi. Rajiv Gandhi also seen in the picture. (Express archive photo)

“The light is out.” Jawaharlal Nehru’s death was announced in Parliament on May 27, 1964. He was India’s first prime minister and served 17 years in office after playing an integral role in achieving its Independence. Born on November 14, 1889, his birthday is celebrated as ‘Children’s Day’ in India. He was fondly called “chacha Nehru” by children.

India-Pakistan 1965 war

Pakistani casualties and a captured tank in Dogral village of the Wagha Lahore sector which was taken by the Indian troops after a fierce fight on September 21 and 22 during Indo-Pak 1965 war. (Express archive photo by S Paul) Pakistani casualties and a captured tank in Dogral village of the Wagha Lahore sector which was taken by the Indian troops after a fierce fight on September 21 and 22 during Indo-Pak 1965 war. (Express archive photo by S Paul)

The war of 1965 was a result of Operation Gibralter carried out by Pakistani armed forces to occupy Kashmir. Large number of military vehicles and tanks were used for the purpose and the war saw casualties numbering in thousands by the end of it. The war ended only after the diplomatic intervention of the Soviet Union and the United States.

Lal Bahadur Shastri death – 1966

The dead body of Late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Tashkent, USSR on 11.01.1966. (Express archive) The dead body of Late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Tashkent, USSR on 11.01.1966. (Express archive)

The country’s second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, was born in 1904 and held office between June 1964 and January 1966. Shastri died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan. It was maintained that he died of cardiac arrest but his family had alleged foul play.

India-Pakistan 1971 war

The Chief of the Army Staff, General Manekshaw on arrival at Tejgaon Airport in Dacca during Indo-Pak 1971 war. (Express archive photo) The Chief of the Army Staff, General Manekshaw on arrival at Tejgaon Airport in Dacca during Indo-Pak 1971 war. (Express archive photo)

The 1971 war happened over a course of 13 days and saw possibly the largest number of prisoners of war since the World War II. The outcome of this was was the independence of East pakistan and also the creation of the People’s Pakistan of Bangladesh.

Chipko movement – 1973

The Chipko movement was a non-violent agitation in 1973 that was aimed at protection and conservation of trees. The uprising against the felling of trees and maintaining the ecological balance originated in Uttar Pradesh’s Chamoli district (now Uttarakhand) in 1973 and in no time spilled onto other states in north India. The name of the movement ‘chipko’ comes from the word ’embrace’, as the villagers hugged the trees and encircled them to prevent being hacked.

It is best remembered for the collective mobilisation of women for the cause of preserving forests, which also brought about a change in attitude regarding their own status in society. (File Photo) It is best remembered for the collective mobilisation of women for the cause of preserving forests, which also brought about a change in attitude regarding their own status in society. (File Photo)

Emergency (1975-77)

In the early hours of June 25-26 in 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi notified to the nation that the President has proclaimed Emergency on account of “imminent security threats” to the country. Soon after, constitutional rights of citizens were suspended and curbs placed on the freedom of the press. For the next couple of days, no major newspapers could be published. Gandhi expelled several foreign correspondents and over 200 journalists were arrested. The publications could be back two days later.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi addressing the nation from the Doordarshan studio during Emergency. (Express archive photo) Prime Minister Indira Gandhi addressing the nation from the Doordarshan studio during Emergency. (Express archive photo)

On June 28, when The Indian Express resumed its publication, it issued a front-page apology for being out of circulation for two days. It went on to report on the mass arrests that had taken place over the past two days.

Indian Express on the day the Emergency was proclaimed. Indian Express on the day the Emergency was proclaimed.

Asian Games- 1982

India was the host nation for the Asian Games held in New Delhi from November 19 to December 4. It was ranked fifth with 13 gold medals, 19 silver medals and 25 bronze medals with a total tally of 57 medals. The event also saw a huge boost to the Capital’s infrastructure.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi holds up the games torch at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. (Express archive photo) Prime Minister Indira Gandhi holds up the games torch at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. (Express archive photo)

1983 World Cup

June 25, 1983, is one date which will be etched in Indian cricketing history and memory of all Indian cricket fans forever. It was on this day that India, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, lifted the World Cup (Prudential Cup) for the first time by defeating a star-studded West Indian unit to lift the trophy and make history. The impact of this victory on the psyche of the nation was huge.

However, the journey to the ultimate glory was anything but easy. In Pic: The Indian cricket team with then Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Lata Mangeshkar. (File Photo) However, the journey to the ultimate glory was anything but easy. In Pic: The Indian cricket team with then Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Lata Mangeshkar. (File Photo)

Operation Blue Star – 1984

The Army, in a 10-day operation, codenamed Blue Star, flushed out heavily armed militants and radicals from inside the shrine complex in June 1984. The same year, in an act of revenge, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards — who were Sikhs — for sending troops into the holy shrine.

Kar Sevaks pulling down the Akal Takht building built under the supervision of Nihang chief, Baba Santa Singh. Express archive photo by Swadesh Talwar Kar Sevaks pulling down the Akal Takht building built under the supervision of Nihang chief, Baba Santa Singh. Express archive photo by Swadesh Talwar

Indira Gandhi assassination – 1984

Indira Gandhi had returned to power in 1980 and during this time she ordered storming of Sikh Holy Shrine Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, following which she was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

Rajiv Gandhi and actor Rajiv Gandhi and actor Amitabh Bachchan beside the body of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Express photo)

Bhopal Gas Tragedy – 1984

Over 3,000 people were killed and thousands maimed due to the toxic gas that leaked from Union Carbide’s pesticide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984. Thirty-four years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, survivors are still fighting for adequate compensation and proper medical treatment for ailments caused by the toxic leak.

Bhopal gas tragedy and effigy depicting losses suffered by citizens of Bhopal during the gas leakages from Union Carbide Plant. (Express photo) Bhopal gas tragedy and effigy depicting losses suffered by citizens of Bhopal during the gas leakages from Union Carbide Plant. (Express photo)

Rakesh Sharma – 1984

Rakesh Sharma, an astronaut and former Indian Air Force pilot, became the first Indian to go into space. Sharma was the astronaut in joint Indo-Soviet Space Mission-1984 which culminated in an 8-day near Earth Orbit Space Flight.

Sharma was adorned with awards like ‘Ashok Chakra’ by government of India and ‘The hero of Soviet Union’. (File Photos) Sharma was adorned with awards like ‘Ashok Chakra’ by government of India and ‘The hero of Soviet Union’. (File Photos)

Air India Kanishka bombings – 1991

On June 23, 1985, a bomb exploded aboard Emperor Kanishka or Air India Flight 182, a Boeing 747 aircraft flying on the Montreal-London route, with New Delhi as the final destination. The bomb, placed in a suitcase and checked into cargo during a stopover in Vancouver, exploded over the Atlantic Ocean in Irish airspace at an altitude of 31,000 feet, killing all 329 on board — 268 Canadian citizens (many of them of Indian origin), 27 Britons and 24 Indians.

Reyat, who worked as a mechanic in westernmost Canada, had purchased the batteries, detonators and dynamite used to make the bombs. (Express archive photo) Reyat, who worked as a mechanic in westernmost Canada, had purchased the batteries, detonators and dynamite used to make the bombs. (Express archive photo)

Kashmiri Pandit exodus – 1990

January 19 marks the beginning of the exodus of the community from Kashmir in the wake of militancy. As per official figures, there are about 62,000 registered Kashmiri migrant families in the country out of which around 40,000 families are residing in Jammu and 19,000 families are in Delhi.

September 14 has already been adopted by the community as ‘Martyrs Day’, the day on which in 1989 separatists started the selective killings of Pandits in the Valley. (File photo) September 14 has already been adopted by the community as ‘Martyrs Day’, the day on which in 1989 separatists started the selective killings of Pandits in the Valley. (File photo)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination – 1991

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. Photos shows G K Moopanar and Jayanthi Natarajan inspecting Gandhi’s body minutes after the blast. (Express archive photo) Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. Photos shows G K Moopanar and Jayanthi Natarajan inspecting Gandhi’s body minutes after the blast. (Express archive photo)

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at an election rally. Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed.

Liberalisation reforms- 1991

July 1 was the day when the historic devaluation of the Rupee took place that set in motion the irreversible process of opening the Indian economy. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is considered the architect of the economic liberalisation measures unleashed in 1991. Singh was the finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96. The dramatic changes in trade policy on July 3-4, 1991 set the stage for sweeping changes in the way India engaged with the world. Key to this was also then commerce minister in the Narasimha Rao government P Chidambaram and his team, who worked on a new policy to open up trade, boost exports, help foster a more competitive industry.

Manmohan Singh with Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh with Narasimha Rao and Sonia Gandhi (File photo)

Babri Masjid – 1992

In 1989, Lal Krishna Advani, the then BJP national president, embarked on a nation-wide rath yatra in support of fringe groups demanding that a temple for Lord Ram be built on the site of Babri Masjid. The yatra succeeded in mobilising hundreds of Kar Sevaks across the country, who had later descended in Ayodhya. In 1990, at least 16 Kar Sevaks were killed in police firing after they partially damaged Babri Masjid. This resulted in large-scale communal clashes in Hyderabad. Over 200 people died and scores were injured as a result of the firing.

Karsevaks atop Babri Masjid (Express photo) Karsevaks atop Babri Masjid (Express photo)

Mumbai serial bomb blasts – 1993

A series of blasts ripped through the city of Mumbai, then Bombay, on March 12, 1993. As much as 157 people were killed and almost 713 people were injured in the 13 explosions which went off within quick intervals of each other.

The CBI said that the blasts were carried out at the behest of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razak Memon (Tiger Memon) – both of whom remain absconding. (File Photo) The CBI said that the blasts were carried out at the behest of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razak Memon (Tiger Memon) – both of whom remain absconding. (File Photo)

Pokhran II tests- 1998

Prime Minister Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee congratulated the Indian Scientists and engineer at a Press conference in New Delhi soon after India successfully conducted three underground nuclear tests in Pokhran range. (Express archive photo)

In 1998, India conducted Pokhran-II tests where five nuclear explosives were tested. The tests took place between May 11 and May 13. The first explosive was a fusion device while the rest four were fission devices. May 11 is now commemorated as National Technology Day for India’s successful foray into nuclear weapons development.

Kargil war – 1999

On July 26, India emerged victorious in the Kargil conflict with Pakistan. In order to commemorate India’s win in the war, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year. The Indian soldiers had secured this victory after a three-month conflict that led to a loss of lives from both sides with the Indian side losing nearly 490 officers, soldiers and jawans. During the war, the Indian Army kicked out Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing the Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of Operation Vijay. The conflict had gained a lot of attention because of the India-Pakistan relations post-1971 war.

Bofors gun in operation during the Kargil war at Matayan. (Express archive photo) Bofors gun in operation during the Kargil war at Matayan. (Express archive photo)

Kandahar hijack – 1999

The Indian Airlines plane IC-814, with mainly Indians passengers, had taken off from Nepal on December 24, 1999 and just as it entered Indian airspace, the militants hijacked it to Kandahar in Afghanistan. The hijackers also killed one passenger. The hijacking ended when the Indian government released three terrorists including Maulana Masood Azhar and Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh for the safe return of the passengers.

A file photo of the Indian Airlines flight IC-814 that was hijacked in December 1999. A file photo of the Indian Airlines flight IC-814 that was hijacked in December 1999.

Bhuj earthquake – 2001

The 2001 Gujarat earthquake also known as Bhuj earthquake occurred on January 26 as the country was celebrating its 51st Republic Day. One of the worst disasters in the state’s history was spread over 700 kms affecting 21 districts and over 6 lakh people were left homeless. The historic earthquake killed over 2 lakh people and more than 1 lakh people were injured.

The worst-hit of this earthquake was Bhuj, 60 km from the epicentre at Bhachau. (Express file photo) The worst-hit of this earthquake was Bhuj, 60 km from the epicentre at Bhachau. (Express file photo)

Godhra train burning case – 2002

On the morning of February 27, 2002, a coach of the Sabarmati Express — Coach S6 — was set ablaze and 59 passengers travelling in that coach were charred to death. The train had arrived at Godhra station in Gujarat just then. The victims included 27 women and 10 children. Injuries were suffered by another 48 passengers in the train. The train burning incident had within hours triggered violent riots across the state. The riots broke out on the evening of February 2 and continued for 2-3 months across the state.

Godhra carnage: Burnt bogies of Sabarmati Express train. (Express archive photo) Godhra carnage: Burnt bogies of Sabarmati Express train. (Express archive photo)

T-20 world cup victory – 2007

MS Dhoni led a very young Indian cricket team to title triumph in the inaugural World T20 in 2007. India beat Pakistan in a thrilling final to lift the title.

India defeated Pakistan in World T20 final in 2007 to win the inaugural World cup. (Express photo) India defeated Pakistan in World T20 final in 2007 to win the inaugural World cup. (Express photo)

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks – 2008

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists had sailed to Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks, killing 166 people and injuring over 300 in November 2008. Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafeez Saeed is the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist caught alive by the police was one of the four militants carrying out the gunfire inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station which left 52 dead and injured over a 100 others.

Smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel in south Mumbai during security personnel’s “Operation Cyclone” following the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008. (Express archive) Smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel in south Mumbai during security personnel’s “Operation Cyclone” following the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008. (Express archive)

Chandrayaan mission- 2008

India launched its first mission to the moon, rocketing a satellite up into the pale dawn sky in a two-year mission to redraw maps of the lunar surface.

In this photograph provided by the Indian Space Research Organization, India”s maiden lunar mission Chandrayaan-1, or Moon Craft in ancient Sanskrit, is seen successfully taking off at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 kilometers (63 miles) north of Chennai on October 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Indian Space Research Organization, HO) In this photograph provided by the Indian Space Research Organization, India”s maiden lunar mission Chandrayaan-1, or Moon Craft in ancient Sanskrit, is seen successfully taking off at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 kilometers (63 miles) north of Chennai on October 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Indian Space Research Organization, HO)

Narendra Modi winning General Elections – 2014

Running in phases between April 7 and May 12, 2014, it was the longest running election in the history of the country. (File photo) Running in phases between April 7 and May 12, 2014, it was the longest running election in the history of the country. (File photo)

Narendra Modi led BJP government swept to power, decimating the Congress leaving it with only 44 seats in Parliament. The results were declared on May 16 and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had emerged victorious, winning 336 out of 543 seats. BJP and its allies formed the government at the centre.

Demonetisation – 2016

On November 8, 2016, the Narendra Modi-led government had withdrawn Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes from circulation, in a bid to curb corruption and black money. The opposition has time and again slammed the government with Trinamool’s Mamata Banerjee calling for a rollback. Demonetisation had led to a logjam in the Parliament.

Ever since the policy came into effect, people have queued up outside ATMs and banks to withdraw notes or exchange old currencies. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand) Ever since the policy came into effect, people have queued up outside ATMs and banks to withdraw notes or exchange old currencies. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand)

