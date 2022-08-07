On Independence Day, flag hoisting on Indian Navy ships across six continents

To mark 75 years of Independence, the tricolour will be hoisted on August 15 across six continents, three oceans and in six different time zones, onboard seven Indian Navy ships which will be on commemorative visits to foreign ports, said officials.

The visits have been organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Navy ships will visit foreign ports in every continent except Antarctica. In Asia, INS Chennai and INS Betwa will visit Muscat in Oman and INS Saryu will visit Singapore. In Africa, INS Trikand will visit Mombasa, Kenya. In Australia, INS Sumedha will visit Perth. In North America, INS Satpura will visit San Diego, USA. In South America, INS Tarkash will visit Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and in Europe, INS Tarangini will visit London.

The Union defence ministry said Saturday that various activities and events have been planned at each of these ports by the Indian missions on Independence Day. The most significant amongst these would be the hoisting of our tricolour onboard these ships in the presence of the Indian diaspora and distinguished local dignitaries.

Other activities being planned include official calls by the Navy crew on the senior leadership of the host country, participation by the navy contingent at the flag hoisting ceremonies in the respective embassies, band performance at prominent public places and auditoriums, a ship being opened to visitors, visits by school children and the Indian diaspora, deck reception and various cultural events as organised by Indian embassies.

In London, the crew of INS Tarangini will pay homage to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed lives during the two World Wars at the Commonwealth Memorial gates. Similarly, a ceremonial wreath laying by the Navy delegation is scheduled at the Kranji War Memorial and the Indian National Army (INA) Marker in Singapore. At Mombasa, a crew will participate in the inauguration of a commemorative pillar in the Battlefield area of the Taita Taveta region where Indian soldiers fought and sacrificed their lives while serving in the East Africa campaign of World War I.

Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a large number of activities have been undertaken by the Navy over the last year, both within the country and abroad. Commemorative ship visits to 75 Indian ports in the year 2021-22, President’s Fleet Review aligned with the 75th year of Independence, a sail ship expedition called Lokayan 2022, display of a monumental national flag at Mumbai, community outreach programs across all coastal districts of India, freedom run at various cities, sailing regattas, mountaineering and cycling expeditions, blood donation camps, coastal cleanup efforts, seminars and events on India’s rich maritime heritage have been organised, the MoD said.