Independence Day celebrations: Here is how India is gearing up for August 15

Students of a school during a rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Students of a school during a rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Citizens across the country are gearing up to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the historic Red Fort in the capital and address the nation on the occasion.

Police personals rehearse for the Independence Day parade at Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Police personals rehearse for the Independence Day parade at Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The full dress rehearsal for 72nd Independence Day celebrations was held at Red Fort on Monday. The Army, Navy and Air Force marched across the Red Fort while the school children performed for dignitaries and audience present for the rehearsal.

A vendor sells Tricolour flags ahead of the Independence Day function in Guwahati. (Source: PTI) A vendor sells Tricolour flags ahead of the Independence Day function in Guwahati. (Source: PTI)

Let’s have a look at how the country is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day:

After a long-drawn struggle, on August 15, 1947, India finally freed itself from the clutches of the British rule and emerged as an independent country. “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” these were the words delivered by the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru on the night of August 15, 1947.

Girls from National Cadet Corps take part in full dress rehearsal parade ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar. (Express Photo) Girls from National Cadet Corps take part in full dress rehearsal parade ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar. (Express Photo)

While we celebrate our Independence Day on August 15, Pakistan celebrates it on August 14.

Students of the GMSSS -10 during Independence day rehearsal ahead of 15 August at the Parade ground in sector 17 of Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Students of the GMSSS -10 during Independence day rehearsal ahead of 15 August at the Parade ground in sector 17 of Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, India and Pakistan released civilian prisoners lodged in their jails in a goodwill gesture. While Pakistan freed 30 inmates, India released 21. The countries usually release prisoners ahead of I-Day celebrations, which are one day apart. In 2018, Pakistan has released a total of 178 Indian prisoners.

Women Commando Force personnel participate in the full dress rehearsal for the 72nd Independence Day function at Fort St. George in Chennai on Monday. (Source: PTI) Women Commando Force personnel participate in the full dress rehearsal for the 72nd Independence Day function at Fort St. George in Chennai on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort on Wednesday. Following which he is scheduled to deliver a speech to the nation. This will be his fifth speech at the Red Fort since he became the Prime Minister.

Independence day rehearsal in progress ahead of 15 August at the Parade ground in sector 17 of Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Independence day rehearsal in progress ahead of 15 August at the Parade ground in sector 17 of Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

National Flag gets ready at Kora Kendra in Borivali as workers spread the flag. (Express photo by Santosh Parab) National Flag gets ready at Kora Kendra in Borivali as workers spread the flag. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

